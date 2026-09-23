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Boise State still has a massive edge in the College Football Playoff race

The Broncos remain in a favorable position entering their Week 4 trip to Western Michigan
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State's Akeem Wright.
Boise State's Akeem Wright. | Boise State Athletics

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Boise State Broncos

Boise State’s close call against FCS South Dakota last weekend shook the confidence of voters in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Despite the poor showing, the Broncos’ (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) College Football Playoff odds didn’t budge. 

As of Wednesday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boise State at +230 to make the CFP—the same odds as last week. The Broncos were +450 ahead of their Week 1 game at Oregon and dipped to +350 after suffering a competitive 34-27 loss on the road. 

Boise State has the 16th-best odds nationally to make the CFP, coming in behind Notre Dame (-1000), Miami (-700), Texas (-400), Georgia (-400), Indiana (-380), Ohio State (-290), Texas Tech (-140), Ole Miss (-130), LSU (+110), Alabama (+136), USC (+190), Penn State (+190), Oregon (+190), Tennessee (+205) and Florida (+230). 

The Broncos remain the overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in the CFP. The highest-ranked Group of Six champion receives an automatic bid to the 12-team CFP. 

To stay on top of the Group of Six CFP odds list, the Broncos need to go on the road and secure a victory at Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time in Kalamazoo. 

Western Michigan, the reigning MAC champion, opened the season with a controversial loss to Michigan and rallied back with consecutive victories. Western Michigan is +2500 to make the CFP in the latest DraftKings odds. 

Reigning Sun Belt champion James Madison (3-0, 0-0) and Mountain West newcomer North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0) are Boise State’s top Group of Six competition for a CFP bid. Both programs sit at +600 to reach the CFP. 

James Madison’s toughest remaining game on paper will be at Appalachian State (3-0, 0-0) on Oct. 22. The Mountaineers are +6500 to make the CFP. 

North Dakota State will need to get through New Mexico (2-1, 0-0) on Oct. 24 in Albuquerque. The Lobos are still in the CFP picture at +1100 odds. 

Five American Conference teams are also in the hunt for the Group of Six CFP spot: UTSA (+1000), Memphis (+1200), South Florida (+1300), Tulsa (+2000) and Army (+2200).

DraftKings lists CFP odds for seven Pac-12 teams: Boise State, Fresno State (+5000), Texas State (+6000), Oregon State (+10000), Colorado State (+10000), San Diego State (+12000) and Washington State (+25000).

Boise State is a heavy -125 favorite to win the Pac-12 in the DraftKings odds, followed by San Diego State (+600), Texas State (+700), Fresno State (+900) and Oregon State (+1000). 

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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