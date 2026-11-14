Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 24 Boise State vs. Oregon State

No. 24 Boise State is a massive home favorite over short-handed Oregon State on Saturday.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who will have starting quarterback Maddux Madsen behind center, have shot up to a 16.5-point favorite over the Beavers (5-4, 3-2) in the lead-up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff at Albertsons Stadium.

Prior to last week’s games, DraftKings Sportsbook opened Boise State as a 4.5-point favorite in the key Pac-12 game. The Broncos went on to rout Colorado State while Oregon State dropped a home game to Texas State and lost star quarterback Braden Atkinson to a hand injury in the process.

The betting line moved to double figures by last Sunday and is all the way up to 16.5 points.

Head coach Spencer Danielson believes the Beavers are still dangerous with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy.

“Being able to dive even more into the film, you see just how explosive this offense is,” Danielson said. “They’re a top-10 offense in the country for a reason, they’re the No. 1 pass offense in the country for a reason, but they can also do a really good job of establishing the line of scrimmage.

“The offense puts you in a lot of conflict, and they’ve got weapons across the board. You’ve got to find a way to slow down Jesse Legree, which is much easier said than done.”

Legree entered the week as the nation’s leading receiver with 61 catches for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Saturday features a full slate of Pac-12 games.

Fresno State (5-4, 2-3) and Texas State (5-4, 3-2) kicked off at 2 p.m. Mountain time on The CW. The Bobcats were favored by 10 points over the Bulldogs.

Utah State (4-5, 3-2) is a slim three-point road favorite over San Diego State (4-5, 3-2).

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Coming off a blowout loss to Boise State, Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) is an 8.5-point road underdog at Washington State (1-8, 0-5). The Cougars are 0-8 against FBS teams this season.

Boise State vs. Oregon State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -16.5

Moneyline: Boise State -700, Oregon State +500

Over/under: 65.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-4, Oregon State 6-3

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Oregon State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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