No. 25 Boise State’s suspect secondary to be tested by nation’s top passing offense
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Despite a two-game skid, Oregon State boasts the top passing offense in college football at 370.4 yards per game.
No. 25 Boise State, meanwhile, ranks No. 129 of 138 FBS teams in passing defense at 265.8 yards allowed per game.
The Broncos could get a break on Saturday as Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, may miss the game with a hand injury. Atkinson has thrown for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with three interceptions this season.
The Beavers also boast the nation’s leading receiver in true freshman Jesse Legree, who has 61 catches for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Boise State’s Dylan Riley leads the country in rushing with 184 carries for 1,241 yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Riley (Offensive Player of the Week) and wide receivers Rasean Jones (Freshman of the Week) and Terrious Favors (Special Teams Player of the Week) all received Pac-12 honors following last week’s rout of Colorado State.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 39 (10th nationally, first Pac-12)
Oregon State 38 (12th, third)
Rushing offense
Boise State 237.1 (seventh, second)
Oregon State 128 (110th, seventh)
Passing offense
Boise State 236.6 (58th, fourth)
Oregon State 370.4 (first, first)
Total offense
Boise State 473.7 (12th, third)
Oregon State 498.4 (seventh, second)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 53.4 percent (third, second)
Oregon State 45.3 percent (30th, third)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 89.2 percent (36th, first)
Oregon State 84.1 percent (80th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 25.2 (72nd, third)
Oregon State 26.9 (90th, fourth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 111.4 (25th, first)
Oregon State 173.2 (103rd, sixth)
Passing defense
Boise State 265.8 (129th, fifth)
Oregon State 205.6 (55th, second)
Total defense
Boise State 377.2 (87th, second)
Oregon State 378.8 (92nd, fourth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.2 (55th, second)
Oregon State 2.1 (62nd, third)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 30.8 percent (14th, first)
Oregon State 42.3 percent (113th, sixth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 81.5 percent (46th, fourth)
Oregon State 78.8 percent (39th, third)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.33 (41st, fourth)
Oregon State 0.44 (33rd, third)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 148 of 222 (67 percent), 1,681 yards, 15 touchdowns, one interception
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 24 of 32 (75 percent), 448 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions
Braden Atkinson, Oregon State: 242 of 368 (66 percent), 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, three interceptions
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State: 16 of 19 (84 percent), 156 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 184 carries, 1,241 yards, 11 touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdowns
AJ Newberry, Oregon State: 81 carries, 506 yards, four touchdowns
Cornell Hatcher Jr., Oregon State: 57 carries, 280 yards, six touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 44 receptions, 670 yards, five touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: 23 receptions, 360 yards, two touchdowns
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 31 receptions, 346 yards, five touchdowns
Jesse Legree, Oregon State: 61 receptions, 1,209 yards, 14 touchdowns
Eric Olsen, Oregon State: 39 receptions, 435 yards, four touchdowns
AJ Newberry, Oregon State: 27 receptions, 303 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 37 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 52 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack, one interception
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 28 total tackles, 3.5 sacks
Aiden Sullivan, Oregon State: 69 total tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks, one forced fumble
Takari Hickle, Oregon State: 46 total tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob