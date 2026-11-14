No. 24 Boise State gets good news on Maddux Madsen, Sire Gaines ahead of Oregon State matchup

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Sire Gaines and safety Travis Anderson are all available for Saturday’s Pac-12 game against Oregon State.

Anderson, Gaines and Madsen were listed as active in the Broncos’ final Week 11 player availability report, which was released on Saturday afternoon. No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will host Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

The Beavers will be without starting quarterback Braden Atkinson, who suffered a hand injury in last week’s loss to Texas State. Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, has thrown for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with three interceptions this season.

Madsen suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of Boise State’s dramatic victory over Texas State. Max Cutforth took over for Madsen and played five near-perfect quarters of football, including a five-touchdown game against Colorado State.

When speaking to local media on Thursday, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson sounded confident that Madsen would be back in the lineup this week.

“Maddux has been able to practice this week. Feel really good where he’s at,” Danielson said. “We’re going to work with our trainers for kind of the official word, but really proud of where he’s trending this week.

“He’s done a good job this week, Max has done a really good job this week. So we’ll keep walking this path.”

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Gaines sat out the last two games with an undisclosed lower-body injury and also missed two games earlier in the season with a wrist injury. Gaines has 75 carries for 418 yards and four touchdowns this season.

With Atkinson sidelined, the Beavers will turn to experienced fifth-year senior Maalik Murphy. Murphy started eight games for Oregon State last season and made 14 starts for Texas and Duke before joining the Beavers.

For his career, Murphy has thrown for 5,371 yards with 39 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Danielson spoke about Oregon State’s quarterback situation earlier in the week.

“I know it will come up ‘Will their quarterback potentially not play?’ We’ll see who’s out there on Saturday,” Danielson said. “But their backup quarterback has played a lot of football, started a lot of games and done a really good job, too.

“You’ve got to have a plan for both (players). At the end of the day, our players have an awareness of who’s in. … It’s what happens when you play defense. You’ve got to understand what personnel is on the field, quarterback, how many tight ends. These are all things we train. We’re going to be ready for both of them, and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

The Beavers will also be without starting left tackle Jacob Anderson and safety Sailasa Vadrawale.