Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 25 Boise State vs. Colorado State

DraftKings Sportsbook opened No. 25 Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) as a massive 19.5-point road favorite over Colorado State (3-5, 1-3).

The line was quickly bet down to 17.5 points and held firm at that number all week. In the lead-up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time kickoff, the Broncos are down to a 16.5-point favorite.

Boise State is -800 on the moneyline while Colorado State is a hefty +550 underdog. The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

The Rams boast one of the top offenses in the Pac-12 but rank last nationally in multiple defensive categories, including scoring defense (42.4 points allowed per game) and total defense (526.4 yards allowed).

“They mix up a lot of formations, they’ve scored a ton of points and they’re explosive,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “I know it’s going to be a great atmosphere. Last time we played there, it obviously was a horrible football game and wasn’t good for the Broncos. So we’ve got to find a way to be much better on Saturday.”

The Broncos hold a 13-1 all-time edge on Colorado State, but the one loss came in 2023. The Rams overcame a 30-10 fourth-quarter deficit in a wild 31-30 victory.

Danielson said the 2023 game has not been a major talking point throughout the week.

“I just think as a team, we’ve got to focus on being our best,” Danielson said. “A week ago, we gave up 36 unanswered points. We’ve got enough things that are motivating for us that we have to improve. That’s where I’m really doubling down; how does Boise State continue to compete and improve in everything we do?”

Broncos starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will miss the Colorado State game with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

There are two other Pac-12 games scheduled for Saturday night.

Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) opened as a 2.5-point favorite and is now an underdog of 1.5 points at Utah State (3-5, 2-2).

Oregon State (5-3, 3-1) is favored by 5.5 points over Texas State (4-4, 2-2).

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San Diego State (4-5, 3-2) and Washington State (1-8, 0-5) both have the week off.

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -16.5

Moneyline: Boise State -800, Colorado State +550

Over/under: 68.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 4-4, Colorado State 4-4

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 7

Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, Colorado

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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