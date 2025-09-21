Coaches poll: Boise State once again unranked after Week 4 of college football season
For the fourth consecutive week, Boise State did not earn a vote in the Coaches poll.
The Broncos (2-1, 1-0) opened Mountain West play on Saturday with a 49-37 road victory over Air Force (1-2, 0-2). Dylan Riley scored a career-high five touchdowns as Boise State torched the Falcons for 595 yards of total offense.
No Group of Five teams cracked the top 25 of the latest Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
Memphis (4-0) of the American Conference earned 55 votes after securing a 32-31 victory over SEC opponent Arkansas. The Tigers have a favorable American schedule with home matchups against Navy (3-0), South Florida (3-1) and Tulane (3-1).
The Bulls received 32 votes, followed by Navy (17), Tulane (3) and North Texas (2) of the American.
UNLV was the lone MWC team to earn votes, receiving three. The Rebels (4-0) needed a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Miami (Ohio), 41-38.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Boise State, which hosts Appalachian State on Saturday, received the No. 3 overall seed in last year’s CFP.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the latest Coaches poll for the fourth straight week. Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami (Florida), Texas, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.
Here is the full Week 5 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (61, Big Ten)
2. Penn State (3, Big Ten)
3. Georgia (1, SEC)
4. LSU (0, SEC)
5. Oregon (1, Big Ten)
6. Miami (1, ACC)
7. Texas (SEC)
8. Florida State (ACC)
9. Texas A&M (SEC)
10. Oklahoma (SEC)
11. Ole Miss (SEC)
12. Indiana (Big Ten)
13. Iowa State (Big 12)
14. Texas Tech (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Alabama (SEC)
17. Georgia Tech (ACC)
18. Michigan (Big Ten)
19. Missouri (SEC)
20. Vanderbilt (SEC)
21. Notre Dame (Independent)
22. USC (Big Ten)
23. Illinois (Big Ten)
24. BYU (Big 12)
25. TCU (Big 12)
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Utah (Big 12); No. 24 South Carolina (SEC); No. 25 Auburn (SEC)
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104 (Big 12); Utah 99 (Big 12); Louisville 67 (ACC); Mississippi State 57 (SEC); Memphis 55 (American); Auburn 48 (SEC); South Florida 32 (American); Washington 19 (Big Ten); Navy 17 (American); Maryland 10 (Big Ten); Kansas 6 (Big 12); Syracuse 4 (ACC); Houston 4 (Big 12); UNLV 3 (MWC); Tulane 3 (American); Nebraska 3 (Big Ten); North Texas 2 (American); Iowa 1 (Big Ten)