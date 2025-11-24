Colorado State quarterback suspended for spitting incident against Boise State
Colorado State freshman quarterback Darius Curry and senior offensive lineman Liam Wortmann are suspended for Friday’s season finale against Air Force following a spitting incident in last weekend’s loss to Boise State, the school announced on Sunday.
During the fourth quarter, the FS1 telecast repeatedly showed a slow-motion replay of Curry spitting in the face of Boise State junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan. Curry, who was making his first career start, was not penalized on the play.
“After having a chance to review the film following the game, I want to apologize to the Boise State football players, coach (Spencer) Danielson, and everyone at Boise State University,” Colorado State interim head coach Tyson Summers said in a statement.
Added Colorado State athletic director John Weber: “These actions are unacceptable. We are all regretful for what occurred last night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State football student-athletes, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey, coach Danielson and the entire Boise State football program.”
The Mountain West released a separate statement after Colorado State’s self-imposed suspension of Curry and Wortmann.
“Actions like spitting on an opposing player have no place in college athletics,” the MWC’s statement read. “The conference commends CSU for acting swiftly and decisively to uphold the values of respect and sportsmanship that define our conference.”
Curry, a redshirt freshman from California’s Long Beach Poly High School, completed 26 of 46 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 49-21 Boise State victory. He threw both touchdowns after the spitting incident.
Curry posted an apology on X.
“I want to sincerely apologize to Jayden Virgin-Morgan and the entire Boise State football program for my actions during the game,” Curry said. “What I did was unacceptable, disrespectful, and completely against the values I’m expected to represent as a student-athlete.
“I also want to apologize to my Colorado State teammates, coaches, and our fans. I let you all down. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me, and I crossed a line that should never be crossed.
“I want to apologize to my parents and my family as well. They raised me better than what I showed last night, and my actions didn’t reflect who I am or the values they taught me. I take full responsibility. There’s no justification and no excuse. I will use this as a moment to grow, learn, and make sure my actions reflect the standard of Colorado State University and the game of football.”