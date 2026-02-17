Did Boise State uncover a junior college gem at wide receiver?

Boise State has been active during the 2026 college football offseason, adding 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks.

With spring practice set to begin next month, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a look at the five transfer portal additions who are most likely to make an immediate impact as the Broncos transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

The reborn Pac-12, which released its 2026 football schedule earlier this month, will be comprised of current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Texas State of the Sun Belt. West Coast Conference power Gonzaga is also joining as a non-football member.

As Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson gear up for a move to the Pac-12, we began our instant-impact transfer series with a breakdown of running back Juelz Goff and will now move on to another offensive weapon: wide receiver Akeem Wright.

Akeem Wright, wide receiver (De Anza College)

The Broncos’ top four pass-catchers from last season have all moved on.

Wide receivers Latrell Caples (51 catches, 617 yards, three touchdowns) and Chase Penry (30 catches, 394 yards, one TD) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 catches, 330 yards, two TDs) are all out of eligibility. Big-play threat Chris Marshall (30 receptions, 574 yards, two TDs) transferred to Arkansas.

Sixth-year senior Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five TDs) tore his ACL in October and should lock down a starting spot if healthy.

Akeem Wright, a junior college transfer from De Anza College, will have a chance to be one of returning quarterback Maddux Madsen’s primary targets next season.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Wright prepped at New Town High School in Maryland and began his college career at Division III Mount Union. Wright then landed at California’s De Anza College and starred for two seasons at the junior college level.

In 11 games as a sophomore, Wright had 53 catches for 964 yards with 13 touchdowns. He was named Golden Coast League Offensive Most Valuable Player last year after recording 59 catches for 1,173 yards and 12 TDs.

Wright picked up several offers following his strong junior season, choosing the Broncos over Middle Tennessee, Sacramento State, and UTEP, among others.

A three-star prospect, Wright is rated the No. 201 overall junior college recruit and the No. 31 JUCO wide receiver by 247Sports.

Wright could be a much-needed deep threat for a Boise State offense that has struggled to generate big plays in the passing game over the last two seasons.