‘That edge is what built Boise State, and we can’t lose that;’ Spencer Danielson at Mountain West media days
Offensive tackle Kage Casey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan represented Boise State at Mountain West football media days on Wednesday.
Head coach Spencer Danielson, the reigning MWC coach of the year, had his turn on Thursday at Circa Las Vegas.
Danielson and the Broncos were once again picked to win the conference in the preseason MWC media poll.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s appearance on the Mountain West Network from Circa Las Vegas.
On preseason message to the team
“We called this summer for us ‘the edge,’ and we define that as something to prove every single day. It doesn’t matter what happened last season. Ashton Jeanty is not here anymore, Ahmed Hassanein is not here anymore … I can go down the list of great players that left a legacy. But it’s the 2025 team now, and you have to have something to prove every single day. That edge is what built Boise State, and we can’t lose that.”
On preseason expectations
“I don’t think preseason awards mean much. We’ve been picked to win the conference 18 straight years, and we have not always done that. So I tell our team, ‘Guys, it’s all about what happens at the end of the season. And I think anything you look at too much in the preseason can catch you either way. Either no one is talking about you and you’re frustrated, or everyone is talking about you and you get comfortable. So we’ve got to find that line where at the end of the day we’re so blessed to be at a place like Boise State, we’re in this position because of years and years of success and the legacy that’s been left, but we’ve got to go earn it every single day.”
On quarterback Maddux Madsen
“He’s been counted out at Boise State before. Even this time last year, is he even going to be a starter? And he just kept working, had a phenomenal sophomore campaign. I think he’s going to be one of the best football players in the country. He’s a relentless competitor. He’s the same every single day. The biggest game of the year, fall camp practice one, or a summer workout, you’re going to get Maddux Madsen’s best every single time. He’s the kid where if you’re playing checkers with him, he’s going to try and kill you. He’s just that kid.
“This is his team now. I told him this offseason, ‘Take the reins, and let’s go brother because this is your team.’ And he’s done that in his way. Not Ashton’s way, not someone else’s way, this is how Maddux Madsen is doing it. I’m just so proud of him, and he’s earned it.”