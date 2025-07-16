What Boise State’s star left tackle said at Mountain West football media days
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey and junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan represented Boise State at Mountain West football media days.
The Broncos, who were once again picked to win the conference in the preseason MWC media poll, are coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
Casey and Virgin-Morgan were two of Boise State’s 10 preseason all-MWC selections, which were released on Wednesday.
Here are the highlights from Casey’s appearance on the Mountain West Network from Circa Las Vegas.
On building off last season’s historic run
“We had an amazing season last year. Everyone is like ‘Oh yeah, you went to the Fiesta Bowl.’ But I think that’s where it ends. I mean, I know that’s where it ends because we did end up losing in the Fiesta Bowl. And well yes, we added to the Boise State legacy of going, but we didn’t add in wins. That’s one thing that really, I think, motivates us as a team and is driving us forward every single day. We don’t want to just get there again; we want to win, and we want to win it all.”
On replacing Ashton Jeanty
“I don’t think it can be done. I think what’s really going to happen is instead of just one person stepping up and becoming this Heisman-type of player, it’s going to be the whole team. And it has been the whole team, and that’s what we’ve been doing since winter, up through spring, and now into summer.”
On being preseason MWC favorite
“When I think of that, I always think of it sort of like an educated guess. That’s for now, just thinking what we will be good at and which teams will be good. But if we don’t actually put in the work in preseason, fall camp and in the season, then we won’t actually live up to any of that. But I do believe we will live up to it.”
On junior quarterback Maddux Madsen
“I think how he grows every year — and his consistency — is what is going to keep improving him, and what has improved him to the level he is at right now. I think the step that he has taken this year is just his football intelligence in general — and how much time he spends in the film room, how much time he spends with the coaches — to be able to slow down the game while it’s going.”
On fall camp nearing
“It always feels good to know you’re right on the edge of fall camp starting. Fall camp is the best feeling in the world, I’m going to be honest. It’s the one time of the year where all your worries are just football. You don’t have any school going on like in the season, you don’t have any other worries, and you can really just hammer away at your craft.”