What Boise State’s pass rush extraordinaire said at Mountain West football media days
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan and junior offensive tackle Kage Casey and represented Boise State at Mountain West football media days.
The Broncos, who were once again picked to win the conference in the preseason MWC media poll, are coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
Virgin-Morgan and Casey were two of Boise State’s 10 preseason all-MWC selections, which were released on Wednesday.
Here are the highlights from Virgin-Morgan’s appearance on the Mountain West Network from Circa Las Vegas.
On being preseason MWC favorite
“It’s super exciting to hear that we are at the top of the list, but it’s just preseason accolades. It kind of doesn’t matter what they say until the season actually goes and we actually get to conference play.”
On Boise State’s pass rush without Ahmed Hassanein
“I think one of the big things for me is just seeing how (Hassanein) handled (getting double-teamed) last year and being able to see the processes he went through and the work he put in just to be able to understand that he was going to get the double-teams every game, and he was going to get the slides to him every game. Whatever it was, he was always going to be a relentless pass rusher.
“We’re going to have Max Stege and Malakai Williams on the field inside at defensive end. I’m really excited to see what they’re going to do, and I know they are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
On improving as an edge rusher
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot in realizing that once I do my job — I do my one-eleventh — that plays will come to me. Searching and trying to make a play and going out of your way to make a play is either going to hurt the defense or hurt you, and you’re not going to make as many plays as you would if you’re doing your one-eleventh. I think that’s one big area I’ve grown in.”
On staying humble following CFP appearance
“One thing that (head coach Spencer Danielson) always says is keeping the 1-0 mindset. Last season was great, we did great things the past few seasons. Being able to build off the past season, but also leave it behind and kind of leave the stress and possibilities of what next season has and just going 1-0 in each week is one of the biggest things coach D always harps on.”