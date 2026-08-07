Boise State football’s biggest starting battles entering the 2026 season

Several Boise State players are locked into their starting roles as the first week of fall camp nears its conclusion.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running backs Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps and several others will all be on the field when the Broncos open the 2026 season at Oregon on Sept. 5.

Here are the starting jobs that remain up for grabs in fall camp.

Wide receiver

The Broncos have a largely unproven receiver room in 2026, but head coach Spencer Danielson is pleased with the group’s progress.

“I like our receiver room,” the coach said during Monday’s pre-camp press conference. “I’m really excited about who they can be.”

Danielson said returnees Cam Bates and Qumonte Williams Jr. had terrific summers and will be in the mix to start. The coach also highlighted Quinton Brown, Darren Morris and true freshman Rasean Jones as three players who made plays throughout spring practice.

Sixth-year senior Ben Ford, who had 21 catches for 325 yards and five touchdowns in seven games last year, is on the mend from ACL surgery and getting close to practicing in full.

Junior college transfer Akeem Wright is also fighting for playing time.

Left tackle

Colorado State-Pueblo transfer Tyler Ethridge impressed at left tackle during the spring, but Kyle Cox remains in the running to start.

Left guard

Danielson said junior returnees Carson Rasmussen and Jason Steele are neck-and-neck for the starting left guard role. Oregon State transfer Zander Esty is also swinging between guard and center.

Center

Redshirt freshman Stewart Taufa is the favorite to start, but Esty is in the mix.

Defensive tackle

Danielson said returning senior David Latu is “in the best shape of his life” while calling Central Washington transfer Mikaio Edward “one of the best pickups we had this offseason.”

Returnees Michael Madrie and Lopez Sanusi are also fighting to be in the rotation.

“We have 11 dudes at D tackle who are competing,” Danielson said. “So you better show up and compete in our front four, or you’re not going to play.”

Linebacker

Kansas transfer Logan Brantley and returnees Syncere Brackett-Lambey and Jake Ripp are all candidates to start alongside Phelps.

“There are question marks in that linebacker room,” Danielson said.

Defensive back

Competition remains fierce at cornerback, nickelback and safety.

Jaden Mickey and Sherrod Smith are the favorites to start at cornerback while Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. and returnees Demetrius Freeney Jr. and Franklyn Johnson Jr. are all likely to play.

South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon entered fall camp as the No. 1 nickelback, but Danielson said TCU transfer Cam Jamerson and true freshman Madden Soliai are right there.

“That position is absolutely up for grabs,” Danielson said.

Safety is a bit more set with Travis Anderson and Derek Ganter Jr. leading the pack.