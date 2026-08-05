Quarterback play under the spotlight as Boise State begins 2026 full camp

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks when Boise State holds its first practice of 2026 fall camp on Wednesday.

Senior quarterback Maddux Madsen returns for his third season as a full-time starter following an up-and-down 2025 campaign. Fellow returnee Max Cutforth and highly-touted true freshman Cash Herrera will compete in fall camp for the backup role.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said Cutforth, a fourth-year junior, will enter fall camp as the No. 2 quarterback.

“Absolutely a competition, but it is going to be Maddux QB1 and Max QB2 going into fall camp,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Cash Herrera has had a really good summer, but Max has had a great summer, too. Max, physically, is the best I’ve seen him in his time here. He looks different, he’s explosive, he’s a different athlete. He’s in a really good place. But that quarterback room, we know that’s one where we’re going to continue to watch the competition.”

Cutforth appeared in 11 games with three starts last season and completed 95 of 167 passes (57 percent) for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Madsen missed three full games and large portions of two others due to injury a season ago. His numbers slipped across the board from 2024 to 2025.

“With all the talks we know come up with Maddux Madsen, as a starting quarterback, you know what it is. Those are happening,” Danielson said. “But seeing him just go to work this offseason, and not just same old, same old. He’s elevated his work this offseason. He’s elevated—from spring, to summer—his leadership. The amount of times that he brings things up to me and I’m like ‘That’s a really good idea.’ … It matters to him, he’s focused.

“We know he’s a really good football player. I know he’s going to make smart decisions. But seeing him grow his body. I mean, he’s one of the most explosive athletes on our team. If you would’ve told me that three years ago, I would’ve laughed at you. Seeing who he is now, it’s because it matters to him.”

Madsen, who holds a 20-6 career record as a starter, has completed 507 of 834 passes (61 percent) for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions during his time with the Broncos.

Danielson expects Madsen to play free and easy during next month’s season-opener at Oregon.

“We talk all the time, if you handle your process the right way, then when you go in the game, go cut it loose, go have a blast,” Danielson said. “Because the work is done. I’m seeing him do that.”