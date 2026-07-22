Every transfer expected to make an immediate impact for Boise State football in 2026

Division III kick return specialist Jeremyah Lane (Brevard College) committed to Boise State in June.

Lane was the Broncos’ 19th transfer portal addition from the Division I, Division II, Division III and junior college levels since the end of the 2025 season.

Many of the transfers are expected to have massive roles for Boise State’s inaugural Pac-12 season.

Here are the 10 transfer portal additions who are most likely to make an immediate impact.

Logan Brantley, junior, linebacker

The 6-foot, 229-pound Brantley spent three seasons at Kansas before transferring to Boise State. He will be in the mix to start at linebacker alongside Boen Phelps.

Mikaio Edward, junior, defensive line

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Edward had a strong sophomore season at Division II Central Washington, notching 41 total tackles (nine for loss) and seven sacks en route to first-team all-Lone Star Conference honors. Edward could take over for departed starter Braxton Fely at defensive tackle.

Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive tackle

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge was a three-year standout at left tackle for Division II Colorado State-Pueblo. He is considered the frontrunner to replace current Denver Bronco Kage Casey at left tackle.

Juelz Goff, sophomore, running back

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Goff appeared in 12 games for Pittsburgh last year and had 69 carries for 270 yards with five touchdowns. Despite missing spring practice due to injury, Goff could emerge as Boise State’s primary third-down back.

Caden Kellow, senior, long snapper

The 5-foot-11, 223-pound Kellow is at his fourth school in five seasons. He was Weber State’s starting long snapper last season and is expected to be a Game 1 starter for the Broncos.

Darren Morris, senior, wide receiver

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Morris spent four years at Southern University and notched 77 catches for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns. Morris should be in the receiver rotation this fall.

Harry Stewart III, sophomore, running back

A spring practice standout, Stewart III spent his first two college seasons at Kansas. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound sophomore should challenge for the No. 3 running back role.

Roman Tillmon, junior, defensive back

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tillmon ranked second on South Dakota’s roster last season with 94 total tackles. The versatile defensive back will be in the mix to start at safety or nickelback.

JeRico Washington Jr., junior, cornerback

A second-team all-Conference USA pick in 2024, Washington Jr. had five interceptions in three seasons with Kennesaw State. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound junior could be a Game 1 starter at cornerback.

Akeem Wright, senior, wide receiver

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Wright tallied 112 receptions for 2,137 yards and 25 touchdowns over two seasons at De Anza College. Wright will be vying for a starting role at wide receiver in 2026.