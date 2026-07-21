12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 5, Tyler Ethridge

We have reached the top five in Boise State Broncos On SI’s countdown of the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones, linebacker Boen Phelps and tight end Matt Wagner have already been highlighted in the series.

The No. 5 player on the list is one of Boise State’s most important transfer portal additions: Offensive tackle Tyler Ethridge.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge is new to the Division I level after starting 29 games at left tackle for Division II Colorado State-Pueblo. Ethridge is slated to take over for Kage Casey, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Recapping Ethridge’s 2025 season

Ethridge was a first-team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection at left tackle for the second straight year. He was the anchor of an offensive line that helped the ThunderWolves average 38.3 points per game (No. 8 nationally in Division II) and 443.2 yards per game (No. 18).

With Ethridge leading the way up front, Colorado State-Pueblo defended its RMAC championship but stumbled in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

Why Boise State is counting on Ethridge in 2026

The Broncos’ best offensive player in 2025 was Casey, who wrapped up his college career with 41 starts at left tackle. Casey, a two-time first-team all-Mountain West pick, was drafted in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos.

Several other Boise State left tackles have also landed in the NFL, including Ezra Cleveland (Jacksonville Jaguars), John Ojukwu (Philadelphia Eagles) and Ryan Clady (retired in 2016 after eight NFL seasons).

Ethridge doesn’t need to be an NFL-caliber tackle from Day 1, but the Broncos will be counting on Ethridge to perform at an all-Pac-12 level this season.

Ethridge’s 2026 outlook

Ethridge does need to hold off returning junior Kyle Cox to win the starting job at left tackle.

Assuming he does, the Division II transfer will be a defining swing piece for the Broncos in 2026.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior

• No. 5 - Offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, senior