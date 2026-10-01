Everything Utah State’s Bronco Mendenhall said about Boise State, Saturday’s Pac-12 opener

Utah State nearly kept Boise State out of last year’s Mountain West championship game during a Black Friday matchup in Logan.

The Aggies were unable to protect an 11-point second-half lead in a 25-24 home loss to the Broncos, who went on to capture a third straight MWC title.

The two old rivals will meet on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in the Pac-12 opener for both programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time between No. 22 Boise State (3-1, 0-0) and Utah State (1-3, 0-0).

“It’s just a great opportunity anytime you get to play in this game, Utah State and Boise. I think that’s great,” Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall said during his weekly press conference. “When you add a Pac-12 opener to that, that adds increased emphasis. So just a huge opportunity, especially coming off our win and all the hard work the kids have put in for four weeks. I look forward to a great week.”

Here are the highlights from Mendenhall’s press conference.

On last year’s matchup with Boise State

“It was a dead-even football game. Really physical teams and I think well-coached teams and schematically did some really nice things against each other. … I’ve said before, there are usually three to five (plays) that determine the outcome. And in this case, two fourth-down plays that we didn’t get ended up being the difference.

“Disappointed we didn’t win the game. I remember that feeling coming off (the field) and knowing there was an opportunity there.”

On Boise State’s road rout of Western Michigan

“Anytime you travel, if your defense plays well and your special teams play well and you have ball security, you’ve got a great chance to win. And then, if your offense happens to perform and get some big plays, that’s a bonus. And all those things happened. Their defense played well, their special teams played well. Then there’s some big plays that they had that were impactful.”

On Boise State’s running game

“Tough, physical, dynamic runners. They run for speed and power, and they’re a physical football team.”

On Boise State’s lack of turnovers

“The way the quarterback (Maddux Madsen) is possessing the football, his decision-making, the way he’s been trained, the nature of what they’re doing, it’s all complementary. And he’s experienced. … That’s a lot of starts, and with that comes—in my experience—increased decision-making in terms of holding onto the ball and also delivering it where it needs to be.”

On Boise State’s defense

“Physical, aggressive. They play fast, they hustle to the ball. They’re well-coached. There’s been a few miscues downfield in terms of coverage and assignments, they’ve had some players get behind them. That would be any of the yardage or statistical things you might see. It’s not (indicative) of when you watch the game. It’s more of like ‘Oh, there’s an assignment mistake there, and that led to it.’ It’s not personnel and it’s not talent for sure.”