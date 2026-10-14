Former Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby granted temporary restraining order, transfers to Michigan

We’re in the Wild West era of college athletics, and former Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby secured another year of eligibility—for now—in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Earby and former Miami tight end Alex Bauman were both granted a temporary restraining order by the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Michigan. Earby entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports later reported on Wednesday that both class of 2022 athletes will play for Michigan this season. The struggling Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) had a bye last week ahead of a critical home game against Penn State (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Earby recorded a career-high four interceptions while defending 13 passes (tied-first Mountain West, tied-14th FBS). Earby also finished fifth on the team in total tackles with 60 en route to second-team all-MWC honors.

At the beginning of fall camp, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said the program was exploring the possibility of bringing back Earby and star defensive tackle Braxton Fely following a preliminary injunction that granted a fifth year of eligibility to class of 2022 high school graduates.

The NCAA’s five-for-five rule, which was formally adopted in June, did not grandfather in 2022 graduates. Since the implementation of five-for-five, many athletes have filed lawsuits to gain eligibility.

“It’s just where college football is,” Danielson said in August. “There’s a lot of different things going on. I really do believe there is going to be a settling of things. The five-for-five is going to be really good for college football, but changing it for the last year’s seniors now, the timing of it, it’s just a little bit difficult. But we’re going to work through it with what’s best for our team.

“Obviously, fall camp is a big part of building, continuing to build on common unity and being a part of this fire. So if it’s going to happen, it’s going to have to happen here soon.”

Neither player wound up returning to the Broncos.

Fely was granted a TRO in September and transferred to Oklahoma. He has appeared in two games for the Sooners this season and hasn’t recorded a stat.

Earby spent two seasons at Cal before transferring to Boise State. In two years with the Broncos, Earby made 28 starts at cornerback and tallied 94 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The NCAA is fighting back against the class of 2022 lawsuits and has secured multiple recent victories in court.

One of those victories caused Boise State basketball player Lamar Washington to temporarily lose his eligibility. As of Wednesday, Washington remains ineligible to compete for the Broncos this season.