‘We’re going to keep it rolling;’ What Boise State defensive leader said after Eastern Washington victory
Boise State blew by Eastern Washington during Friday’s home opener at Albertsons Stadium, 51-14.
Junior safety Ty Benefield said it was a complete performance for the Broncos (1-1) coming off last week’s loss at South Florida.
“Doing what we do best, playing as a team, as one unit — not offense and defense — just one unit, a team,” Benefield said after the game. “It was really fun today, and we’re going to keep it rolling.”
Here are the postgame press conference highlights from Benefield and wide receiver Ben Ford.
Benefield on early takeaway
“The D Line did an excellent job of compressing guys and doing their games and stunts and all that. And we just worked off of that. They give us such a good spot that we just fly to the ball, and now it’s our job to swarm and make that play. It was great to have that happen early in the game.”
Benefield on several quick defensive stops
“It was huge. You obviously don’t want to be on the field too long; it starts getting tiring. I’m just kidding. (Head coach Spencer Danielson), if you see this, I’m just kidding. But it’s huge to be all on the same page, communicating at a super-fast level to the point where we can get off the field like that, because it all comes down to communication. Communication breeds confidence. When you communicate, call them out on the stuff, you’re going to see it happening before your eyes. And now you just react and play fast.”
Benefield on intensity level in last week’s practices
“It was ramped up, now. We weren’t playing any games, and we’re going to keep doing that because it worked out great for us. Coach did such a great job of putting us in tough situations, so when we were forced to be in those situations in the game, it wasn’t anything. We’d seen it before.
Benefield on entering bye week after big win
“It’s huge. We enjoy it for 12 hours, enjoy it for right now. Then it’s on to the next. It’s Air Force. We understand that. A highly-disciplined team. A very tough team, too. We’re ready for that. We’re going to put in the work for sure and come out and show.”
Ford on connection with Maddux Madsen
“Me and Maddux, I feel like we’re good friends on and off the field, and I feel like we have that connection on and off the field. He’s a great quarterback and he really makes it easy for me most of the time. He puts the ball where it should be a lot of the time, so props to him.”
Ford on strong start to season
“I feel like there’s just been a lot of work put in these last years I’ve been here. To feel some of that on game day come to life has been amazing.”