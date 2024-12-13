Heisman history: Will Ashton Jeanty end running back drought?
The Heisman Trophy has been presented annually to college football’s most outstanding player since 1935.
LSU’s Jayden Daniels was awarded the 2023 Heisman, the 38th quarterback to win the trophy. Forty-three running backs have won the Heisman (Ohio State’s Archie Griffin went back-to-back in 1974-75).
Running backs used to dominate the award, winning 11 straight Heismans from 1973 (John Cappelletti, Penn State) to 1983 (Mike Rozier, Nebraska). This century, only USC’s Reggie Bush (2005) and Alabama’s Mark Ingram II (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) have secured the Heisman as running backs.
Boise State junior Ashton Jeanty could be the next running back to win the Heisman. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Jeanty are the four Heisman finalists.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday.
Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three categories. He is 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
Boise State (12-1) received the No. 3 seed for the College Football Playoff and will play the winner of a first-round game between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Here are the 43 running backs who have won the Heisman Trophy:
1935: Jay Berwanger, Chicago Maroons
1937: Clint Frank, Yale Bulldogs
1939: Nile Kinnick, Iowa Hawkeyes
1940: Tom Harmon, Michigan Wolverines
1941: Bruce Smith, Minnesota Golden Gophers
1942: Frank Sinkwich, Georgia Bulldogs
1944: Les Horvath, Ohio State Buckeyes
1945: Doc Blanchard, Army Black Knights
1946: Glenn Davis, Army Black Knights
1948: Doak Walker, SMU Mustangs
1950: Vic Janowicz, Ohio State Buckeyes
1951: Dick Kazmaier, Princeton Tigers
1952: Billy Vessels, Oklahoma Sooners
1953: Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
1954: Alan Ameche, Wisconsin Badgers
1955: Howard Cassady, Ohio State Buckeyes
1957: John David Crow, Texas A&M Aggies
1958: Pete Dawkins, Army Black Knights
1959: Billy Cannon, LSU Tigers
1960: Joe Bellino, Navy Midshipmen
1961: Ernie Davis, Syracuse Orange
1965: Mike Garrett, USC Trojans
1968: O.J. Simpson, USC Trojans
1969: Steve Owens, Oklahoma Sooners
1973: John Cappelletti, Penn State Nittany Lions
1974: Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes
1975: Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes
1976: Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh Panthers
1977: Earl Campbell, Texas Longhorns
1978: Billy Sims, Oklahoma Sooners
1979: Charles White, USC Trojans
1980: George Rogers, South Carolina Gamecocks
1981: Marcus Allen, USC Trojans
1982: Herschel Walker, Georgia Bulldogs
1983: Mike Rozier, Nebraska Cornhuskers
1985: Bo Jackson, Auburn Tigers
1988: Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State Cowboys
1994: Rashaan Salaam, Colorado Buffaloes
1995: Eddie George, Ohio State Buckeyes
1998: Ricky Williams, Texas Longhorns
1999: Ron Dayne, Wisconsin Badgers
2005: Reggie Bush, USC Trojans
2009: Mark Ingram II, Alabama Crimson Tide
2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama Crimson Tide