Heisman history: Will Ashton Jeanty end running back drought?

Forty-three running backs have won the Heisman, none since 2015 

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Heisman Trophy has been presented annually to college football’s most outstanding player since 1935.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels was awarded the 2023 Heisman, the 38th quarterback to win the trophy. Forty-three running backs have won the Heisman (Ohio State’s Archie Griffin went back-to-back in 1974-75). 

Running backs used to dominate the award, winning 11 straight Heismans from 1973 (John Cappelletti, Penn State) to 1983 (Mike Rozier, Nebraska). This century, only USC’s Reggie Bush (2005) and Alabama’s Mark Ingram II (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) have secured the Heisman as running backs. 

Boise State junior Ashton Jeanty could be the next running back to win the Heisman. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Jeanty are the four Heisman finalists

The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday.

Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three categories. He is 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.

Boise State (12-1) received the No. 3 seed for the College Football Playoff and will play the winner of a first-round game between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

Here are the 43 running backs who have won the Heisman Trophy:

1935: Jay Berwanger, Chicago Maroons

1937: Clint Frank, Yale Bulldogs

1939: Nile Kinnick, Iowa Hawkeyes

1940: Tom Harmon, Michigan Wolverines

1941: Bruce Smith, Minnesota Golden Gophers

1942: Frank Sinkwich, Georgia Bulldogs

1944: Les Horvath, Ohio State Buckeyes

1945: Doc Blanchard, Army Black Knights

1946: Glenn Davis, Army Black Knights

1948: Doak Walker, SMU Mustangs

1950: Vic Janowicz, Ohio State Buckeyes

1951: Dick Kazmaier, Princeton Tigers

1952: Billy Vessels, Oklahoma Sooners 

1953: Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

1954: Alan Ameche, Wisconsin Badgers

1955: Howard Cassady, Ohio State Buckeyes

1957: John David Crow, Texas A&M Aggies

1958: Pete Dawkins, Army Black Knights

1959: Billy Cannon, LSU Tigers

1960: Joe Bellino, Navy Midshipmen

1961: Ernie Davis, Syracuse Orange

1965: Mike Garrett, USC Trojans

1968: O.J. Simpson, USC Trojans

1969: Steve Owens, Oklahoma Sooners

1973: John Cappelletti, Penn State Nittany Lions

1974: Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes

1975: Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes

1976: Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh Panthers

1977: Earl Campbell, Texas Longhorns

1978: Billy Sims, Oklahoma Sooners

1979: Charles White, USC Trojans

1980: George Rogers, South Carolina Gamecocks

1981: Marcus Allen, USC Trojans

1982: Herschel Walker, Georgia Bulldogs

1983: Mike Rozier, Nebraska Cornhuskers

1985: Bo Jackson, Auburn Tigers

1988: Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State Cowboys

1994: Rashaan Salaam, Colorado Buffaloes

1995: Eddie George, Ohio State Buckeyes

1998: Ricky Williams, Texas Longhorns

1999: Ron Dayne, Wisconsin Badgers

2005: Reggie Bush, USC Trojans

2009: Mark Ingram II, Alabama Crimson Tide

2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama Crimson Tide

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

