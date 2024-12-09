Live updates: Heisman Trophy finalists announcement with Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, others
Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty will be one step closer to lifting the Heisman Trophy on Monday.
The finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced during the 4 p.m. Mountain time SportsCenter on ESPN. Jeanty and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are considered shoe-ins to make the final cut.
The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held this weekend in New York City. The ESPN telecast of the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday.
Jeanty is the nation’s leader in most rushing categories, including carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29). The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Jeanty will need 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ record. The Broncos (12-1), seeded third by the CFP committee, will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 11 SMU (11-2) and No. 6 Penn State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson had one message for the 870 Heisman Trophy voters during his Sunday press conference: watch the film.
“Because I truly believe when all these voters do that, I don’t think it should be close,” Danielson said. “I know I’m biased, I’m around him every day. But for what he’s done personally, what he’s willed our team to do as our top leader, winning a championship. … The individual stats that he’s racked up across the way.
“My shout out to everybody is just ‘Please watch the film.’ Watch his film, watch his body of work. Find out more about who he is as a young man, because guys like Ashton Jeanty are phenomenal for college football.”
Legendary quarterback Kellen Moore was Boise State’s last Heisman Trophy finalist. Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting behind Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Oregon running back LaMichael James.
Hunter has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense during his junior season.
The Buffaloes will face Big 12 rival BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play in the bowl game.
Here is our prediction of who the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists will be:
Dillon Gabriel, sr., Oregon quarterback
Travis Hunter, jr., Colorado wide receiver/cornerback
Ashton Jeanty, jr., Boise State running back
Jalen Milroe, jr., Alabama quarterback
Announcement update: It looks like we will have to wait at least 30 more minutes to learn the Heisman finalists. Unsurprisingly, ESPN will stretch this out as long as possible.
Player to watch: Miami quarterback Cam Ward could also be a finalist. He does not have odds listed by FanDuel.
Current odds: Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds from FanDuel: Travis Hunter (-4000), Ashton Jeanty (+1100), Dillon Gabriel (+40000), Kurtis Rourke (+50000), Jalen Milroe (+50000), Shedeur Sanders (+50000).
