How to watch Boise State vs. Oregon State: Future Pac-12 rivals meet on the Blue
It’ll be breakfast on the Blue Friday morning as No. 11 Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) hosts Oregon State (5-6) in a non-conference game to close the regular season.
The national Fox telecast from Albertsons Stadium is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos, who are closing in on a College Football Playoff first-round bye, edged Wyoming 17-13 last week. Minutes after Boise State’s victory in Laramie, Oregon State snapped a five-game skid by knocking off Washington State, 41-38, at Reser Stadium.
“We know this opponent,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “The last time we played them in 2022, they got after us up in Corvallis. I was a part of that, and we need to continue to learn and grow this week.”
Oregon State jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the 2022 meeting and cruised to a 34-17 victory. It was Ashton Jeanty’s first college game, and the running back caught six passes for 52 yards while carrying it four times for 16 yards.
Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. He leads the country in all three categories.
The Beavers, who won 10 games in 2022 and spent all of last season ranked in the top 25, need a victory Friday to secure bowl eligibility.
“Everything’s on the line for them, too,” Danielson said. “If they win this game, they’re bowl eligible. They’re going to come out fired up. They’ve got a great group of seniors, they’ve got a great group of coaches. We know we’re going to get their absolute best. … They really have a good understanding of who they are now in all three phases.”
Friday will be the last meeting between the Broncos and Beavers as non-conference foes.
Beginning with the 2026 football season, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will all leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12. Gonzaga, which does not field a football team, has also agreed to join the Pac-12.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. OREGON STATE
Who: No. 11 Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) closes the regular season with a non-conference home game against Oregon State (5-6)
When: 10 a.m. Mountain time | Friday, Nov. 29
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV: Fox
Our prediction: Boise State 38, Oregon State 20
Betting line: Boise State -19
