Live updates, score: No. 12 Boise State football vs. Wyoming
No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0) looks to secure a spot in the Mountain West Football Championship with a road victory at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4).
The Broncos have won eight straight games since a 37-34 Week 2 loss at No. 1 Oregon. Boise State is in position to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
With Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty leading the way, Boise State is a 23-point favorite over the Cowboys.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Wyoming game with live updates, in-game analysts and big play highlights.
Second quarter updates
Key play: Wyoming will have a third-and-six from its own 18 following a timeout. Boise State needs a stop to get some points before the break.
Broncos punt: Boise State gets one first down but Maddux Madsen is sacked on third-and-nine by Shae Suiaunoa. There was a breakdown in the Broncos’ pass protection. Wyoming takes over at its own 14 with 2:10 to go in the half.
Cowboys punt: Boise State gets an important stop on a third-down screen pass to get the ball back. Broncos will have it first-and-10 from their own 37 with 4:14 left in the half. Wyoming still leads 10-7.
Broncos three-and-out: Other than a 61-yard burst by Jeanty, Boise State has played extremely poorly today. Wyoming takes over at its own 7 following a 62-yard James Ferguson-Reynolds punt.
Jeanty update: Jeanty just crossed the 100-yard mark. He has seven carries for 102 yards and is nearing 2,000 for the season.
Defensive struggles: The book is clearly out on how to attack Boise State: deep passes. They are not 50/50 balls against the BSU secondary.
Touchdown Cowboys: Justin Stevenson catches a five-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Anderson. Wyoming 10, Boise State 7, 9:36 remaining in the half.
Big play Cowboys: Jaylen Sargent catches a deep ball and is brought down at the Boise State 2. Secondary play remains a huge issue for the Broncos.
Broncos punt: After Jeanty rips off a 24-yard run, the Broncos call three straight pass plays that result in two incompletions and a one-yard loss. Wyoming takes over at its own 32 with 11:54 remaining in the half.
Bad spots: I thought Jamari Ferrell had the first down on both runs. Tough, tough break for the Cowboys.
More on the stand: Marco Notarainni had the fourth-down stop for Boise State. Broncos take over at their own 7.
Fourth-down stop: On third-and-14, Jamari Ferrell runs up the middle for what appeared to be a first down. He is marked just short. Wyoming gives it to Ferrell again, and he comes up short. Huge stand by the Boise State defense.
First quarter Updates
End of quarter: Boise State 7, Wyoming 3. Cowboys are in the red zone.
Heisman odds: Somebody bet Ashton Jeanty to win the Heisman after that long touchdown run. He is now at +500 in the latest FanDuel update. Travis Hunter leads at -850.
Jeanty update: The Heisman Trophy candidate had five yards on his first three carries. He now has 66 yards on four carries. Jeanty is the definition of a home-run hitter. Oh, and he can pile up singles and walks as well.
Touchdown Broncos: Ashton Jeanty EXPLODES up the middle and then out-runs the defense up the left side for a 61-yard touchdown. Broncos 7, Wyoming 3.
Missed field goal: John Hoyland misses from 53 yards. Broncos will take over at their own 36, trailing 3-0 with 4:26 to go in the opening quarter.
Wyoming fumble: Harrison Waylee puts it on the turf, but Wyoming is able to recover it. Cowboys have fumbled 15 times this year and recovered 12 of them. That’s some serious, serious luck.
Cowboys looking for more: Kaden Anderson, a redshirt freshman from Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll, looks good so far at quarterback for Wyoming. He has the Cowboys in Boise State territory for the second straight drive.
Missed field goal: Jonah Dalmas just misses wide left on a 49-yard attempt. Broncos come up empty on their first drive.
Quick strike: Boise State’s first play from scrimmage is a 20-yard strike from Maddux Madsen to Latrell Caples off play action. Broncos are already in Wyoming territory.
Wyoming field goal: John Hoyland smokes a season-long 54-yard field goal that would’ve been good from at least 60 yards. We are at 7,200 feet, but that was a great strike from Hoyland. Cowboys 3, Boise State 0, 11:43 remaining in the first quarter.
Big 12 finals: Kansas 37, No. 16 Colorado 21. No. 21 Arizona State 28, No. 14 BYU 23. Two good results for Boise State and Ashton Jeanty.
Cowboys driving: A defensive delay of game gives Wyoming a first down at the Boise State 42. Cowboys have a nice drive going.
Coin toss: Boise State wins the toss and defers. Wyoming begins the game at its own 25.
Pregame Updates
Laradise: Do people really call Laramie “Laradise?” I’ve been to Laramie once or twice, and … it’s not my favorite Rocky Mountain college town.
Heisman update: Another Colorado loss should also hurt Travis Hunter’s Heisman chances. Hunter has had a big game with two receiving touchdowns. Hunter (-900) and Ashton Jeanty (+600) are the two Heisman favorites.
Big 12 update: Boise State is in a fierce battle with the Big 12 leaders for a College Football Playoff bye, and the Broncos are getting some help. No. 21 Arizona State is about to knock off No. 14 BYU and Kansas is leading No. 16 Colorado by two scores late in the fourth quarter. The 12th-ranked Broncos would very likely be ranked above a two-loss Big 12 champion by the committee.
Weather: Sitting at 7,200 feet above sea level, Laramie can get some wild weather in November. Snow is in the forecast for Sunday, but it’s a warm day in Southeast Wyoming with high temperatures in the 50s. It should be around 45 degrees at kickoff with a fairly stiff breeze blowing in from the West.