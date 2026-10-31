How to watch No. 20 Boise State vs. Texas State: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

After opening Pac-12 play against three of the conference’s worst offenses, No. 20 Boise State will face the Pac-12’s three best offenses in successive weeks.

The gauntlet begins on Saturday with a home matchup against high-flying Texas State. Kickoff between the Broncos (6-1, 3-0) and Bobcats (4-3, 2-1) is set for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Texas State’s balanced offense averages 517.7 yards per game, ranking fifth nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon State. The Bobcats are third in the Pac-12 and 18th nationally in scoring offense at 37.1 points per game.

“The more you watch them, the more you understand why they’ve been so good,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Bobcats on Thursday. “Balanced, while still putting up tons of yards, tons of points, and they attack you. They have their DNA plays, but they attack what you put on film. They’ll look and see things we have had issues with as a defense, and they’re going to attack it.”

Quarterback Brad Jackson has completed 133 of 194 passes (69 percent) for 1,606 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. The sophomore also has 382 yards and five TDs on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. is the second-leading rusher in the Pac-12 behind Boise State’s Dylan Riley with 118 carries for 889 yards and five touchdowns.

Riley, the nation’s second-leading rusher, has 140 carries for 963 yards and nine total touchdowns this year.

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore will be in attendance for Saturday’s game. The Broncos are unveiling a statue of the legendary quarterback.

“I’m fired up,” Danielson said. “I have the utmost respect for Kellen. We’ve talked on the phone, we’ll text back and forth, but haven’t really gotten a lot of time with him. I want to get some time with Kellen selfishly to get to know him a little bit more. … I want our players to meet him, too. He’s a huge piece of this place, and will always be.”

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. TEXAS STATE

Who: Boise State will go for its seventh consecutive victory at home against Texas State

When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Texas State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

Announcers: Rick Allen (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst), Michael Bumpus (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -10.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 41, Texas State 23

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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