How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Appalachian State: TV channel, game time, predictions
Boise State returns home to take on Appalachian State in non-conference play.
The Broncos (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) and Mountaineers (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) will meet at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live nationally on FS1.
Boise State is 1-0 at home this season with a 51-14 victory over Eastern Washington.
“Fired up to be on The Blue, fired up for Game 2 at home to play in front of the best fan base in the country,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “It’s going to be a big-time matchup. I think they hired the right guy in coach (Dowell) Loggains. I mean, seeing what they’ve been able to do and how they attack you offensively, he’s done a really good job.”
The Mountaineers had a bye last week after suffering a 38-22 loss at Southern Miss in their Sun Belt opener.
Appalachian State out-gained Southern Miss 470-389 but lost the turnover battle on the road. Quarterback AJ Swann tossed three interceptions in the loss.
Loggains said the bye week came at a perfect time for the Mountaineers ahead of a long trip west.
“For us, getting to play a Boise State, or getting to play on the blue turf, you better worry about you, correcting the things that we need to get corrected,” Loggains said. “Red zone on both sides of the ball, turnovers, penalties. Making sure we’re fixing those things, and not who you’re playing and where you’re playing them.”
Appalachian State has the nation’s third-best passing offense at 357.7 yards per game. The Broncos surrender 225.7 yards per game through the air (No. 85 nationally) and were torched for 246 in last week’s 49-37 victory over Air Force.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen suffered an unspecified lower leg injury at Air Force but will play against the Mountaineers, Danielson confirmed on Thursday.
