‘I’m excited to go into that offensive scheme;’ What Ashton Jeanty said about playing for Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, and the Boise State standout couldn’t be happier.
“I’m just super, super-duper excited, ecstatic,” the running back said in his first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity, thankful they were willing to take a chance on me.”
The Raiders project to be a run-heavy team next season with first-year head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The approach should work just fine for Jeanty, who led the nation last year with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Here are the highlights from Jeanty’s press conference.
On working with Chip Kelly
“I think he does a great job at getting everybody involved and obviously using those running backs in the run game. I’m excited to go into that offensive scheme, and I think they’ll use me to the best of my abilities.”
On meeting head coach Pete Carroll
“We kind of went into a meeting with all the guys they brought out. He said ‘We like to compete here, that’s what we’re all about.’ And the first thing we did was a shooting competition, and I actually won. So I think that might have sealed the deal, you know?”
On comparisons to Marshawn Lynch
“Growing up, Marshawn was one of the first backs that I started watching and looking up to. So definitely just breaking tackles, making crazy plays down the field, there’s a lot of similarities there.”
On running backs’ renewed value
“I’m very proud of that, and I’m just thankful for this opportunity. I’m going to show everybody why the position is valuable and (why) it is great to take an exceptional running back in the first round.”
On lessons learned from his father
“I think most importantly, discipline. On the days you don’t feel motivated or it’s a little harder to get up early in the morning and do the things that nobody else is doing, to continue to do that no matter what. Just having that inner discipline and always working harder than others, because anything great that you get in this life is going to come through hard work.”
On where he needs to improve
“Shoot, every single thing. But I think most importantly, pass protection is going to be one of the most important things. Being able to pick up the pressure, protect the A gaps, protect that quarterback.”
On playing for the Raiders
“There’s a lot of history in the Raiders’ building. A lot of amazing players have went through there, a lot of winning and championships. I’m excited to go over there and be a part of that.”