Live updates, score: No. 11 Boise State football vs. Oregon State
No. 11 Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) closes the regular season with a non-conference home game against future Pac-12 rival Oregon State (5-6).
The Broncos are looking to win their 10th straight game as they eye a first-round College Football Playoff bye.
With Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty leading the way, Boise State is an 18.5-point favorite over the Beavers.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Oregon State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights.
First quarter Updates
End of quarter: Boise State 14, Oregon State 0. Beavers have run just five plays in this one with no first downs.
Jeanty update: That was Jeanty’s 28th rushing touchdown of the season, matching Jay Ajayi for the single-season school record. Ajayi ran for 28 TDs in 2014.
Touchdown Broncos: Jeanty powers it in from seven yards out with 1:11 remaining in the quarter. Boise State 14, Oregon State 0. Broncos, who are 2 for 2 on fourth down so far, are rolling on the Blue.
Beavers selling out: Not a ton of running room for Jeanty. 11 carries for 42 yards so far. OSU is bringing extra defenders to stop the run.
Beavers three-and-out: Two penalties kill Oregon State’s drive before it began. Albertsons Stadium is LOUD, forcing two false starts. Broncos take over at their own 47.
Jeanty update: Jeanty had eight carries for 35 yards on the drive. Jeanty only had 19 carries last week after going five straight games with 30-plus carries.
Touchdown Broncos: Austin Bolt catches an 11-yard touchdown from Maddux Madsen. Broncos go 81 yards on 14 plays to grab an early 7-0 lead.
Jeanty update: Jeanty suffered an elbow injury against UNLV and wore a large brace on his arm the next four games. He is not wearing the brace today.
Jeanty converts: On fourth-and-one from the 25, Boise State gives it to Jeanty, and the Heisman Trophy candidate gets it by the nose of the football.
BSU on the march: First three plays are all Jeanty carries. He has 27 yards. Broncos are already near midfield.
We are underway: Boise State will start at its own 19.
Coin toss: Oregon State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will get the ball to start this one.
Pregame Updates
BSU/OSU history: Of teams Boise State has faced 10 or more times, Oregon State is the only program with a winning record over the Broncos. The Beavers hold a 6-4 all-time record in the series. This will also be the latest non-conference game between Boise State and Oregon State. The Broncos are headed to the Pac-12 in 2026.
Injury update: Sire Gaines, Tyler Keinath, Chris Marshall, Jake Steele and Alex Teubner are all out today for Boise State.
Weather: It is a gorgeous morning in Boise. Sunny and crisp. We will be up the upper 20s at kickoff and warm into the 30s at Albertsons Stadium.