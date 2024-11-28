Will Dallas Cowboys target Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty’s draft stock continues to rise as No. 11 Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) chases a College Football Playoff berth.
Jeanty leads the country in numerous rushing statistics, including carries (275), yards (2,062) and touchdowns (27). He crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the season in last week’s victory at Wyoming, finishing the game with 19 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards is still within reach for Jeanty, who should have at least three more games in a Boise State uniform. The Broncos host Oregon State (5-6) at 10 a.m. Friday to close the regular season and will be on the Blue again next Friday for the Mountain West Football Championship. Then it’s on to the postseason, which could include a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty is projected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Recent mock drafts have connected Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 9 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Investigating the mind of owner Jerry Jones is a dangerous chore, but there is no mistaking how much of a need running back has been for them this season. No. 9 overall may be a bit too early for him, but Jeanty is an impact player in the run and pass games.”
2. Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: No. 11 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Do we genuinely believe, if Jeanty is available when the Cowboys go on the board, that Jerry Jones won’t draft him?”
3. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo: No. 12 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “Why not? Interior offensive line is still a need for this team (no great options here), and the Bears could use a defensive tackle as well. AND the Bears signed D’Andre Swift as a free agent. But the presence of Swift should not preclude this team from adding even more firepower around Caleb Williams, especially considering the caliber of player Jeanty is. He would turboboost this run game and his ability to play all three downs as a receiver and pass protector add only more value to his rare big-play ability from the backfield.”
4. Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: No. 11 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Had (Michigan defensive lineman) Mason Graham still been available here, I would have prioritized him over Jeanty. However, with Graham off the board, the Cowboys would likely look to add a dynamic playmaker to their backfield. Jeanty has been a standout at Boise State, earning 90.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past three seasons.”
5. Ayrton Ostly, USA Today: No. 9 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “It’s just too tempting to pass up. The Frisco native Jeanty doesn’t wow you with impressive size (5-9, 215 pounds) or breakaway speed. However, his elite contact balance, patience, and burst make him by far the top running back prospect in the draft. He can make defenders miss in space thanks to very good vision and racks up yards after contact. He hasn’t showcased his receiving abilities at Boise State much, but he can be a threat in the passing game.”
6. Nick Kosko, On3: No. 10 to Cincinnati Bengals
Rationale: “The other Heisman candidate this season has had a season for the ages. Jeanty is practically carrying Boise State on his back to a potential playoff spot. Why not give Joe Burrow another weapon? Make this offense fun with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins by drafting Jeanty.”
7. Kyle Crabbs, 33rd Team: No. 11 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There’s no need to overthink this pick. Jeanty has been perhaps the best player in college football this year. Dallas has been at its best offensively, with a sound running game to lean on and complement Dak Prescott. They have nothing of the sort this season despite some young offensive line talent. Dallas has the top-10 running back track record in recent history to conjure belief that this can come together in April.”
8. Bobby Bishop, Dynasty Nerds: No. 21 to Washington Commanders
Rationale: “The Commanders draft the best player available regardless of position. Jeanty may go much earlier than this, but the depth of this running back class and the perceived lack of value of the position could drop him into this range. Ashton Jeanty is more than just a running back; he is a weapon that can impact the running and passing game. The Commanders would put pressure on the discipline of defenses, having to account for Jayden Daniels’ legs and a running back of Jeanty’s caliber. Washington would love for Ashton Jeanty to fall to them.”
9. Tony Pauline, Sportskeeda: No. 11 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “The Cowboys need a lot of help at running back, and Jeanty is a special, three-down player at the position.”
10. Bill DiFilippo and Robby Kalland, Uproxx: No. 18 to Arizona Cardinals
Rationale: “James Conner is a free agent, and the Cardinals have seen the value in having a physical, bruising rushing threat alongside Kyler Murray this season. Well, there’s no one better at that style of running than Ashton Jeanty, and while it’s always a little tricky to find the spot for a running back in the first round, he’s a no-doubt talent. The Cardinals would be thrilled to land him at this spot, and the likely Heisman finalist would be very fun to see alongside Murray in the desert.”