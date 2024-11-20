Boise State up to No. 12 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
A College Football Playoff first-round bye is still within reach for Boise State.
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference), who fell one spot to No. 13 in last week’s CFP rankings, checked in at No. 12 in the latest rankings, which were released Tuesday. The Broncos are ranked above projected Big 12 champion BYU, which puts them in the driver’s seat to earn a first-round bye.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye.
Boise State remains the top-ranked Group of 5 team by the 13-person CFP committee, well ahead of No. 19 Army and No. 20 Tulane.
Oregon sits atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana. BYU (9-1) tumbled eight spots to No. 14 following a 17-13 home loss to Kansas.
If the season ended today, Oregon, Texas, Miami and Boise State would receive the four byes. The four first-round games would be BYU at Ohio State, Alabama at Notre Dame, Georgia at Penn State and Ole Miss at Indiana. Boise State would play the BYU/Ohio State winner in the quarterfinals.
The Broncos’ best victory of the season was a 29-24 win at UNLV on Oct. 25. The Rebels (8-2) cracked this week’s rankings at No. 23.
Washington State (8-2), ranked No. 18 a week ago, dropped out after a stunning loss to New Mexico. Boise State defeated the Cougars 45-24 in September.
The Broncos fell behind 14-0 in last week’s Mountain West game at San Jose State. Boise State regrouped and pulled away down the stretch for a 42-21 victory.
“I don’t think you can find a way to start a game worse than we did,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We didn’t start fast, but being able to go from that starting point to ending the game on a 42-7 run is a testament to these kids. I’m proud of how they responded.”
Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Boise State hits the road again this week for a Mountain West conference matchup with Wyoming (2-8, 2-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
The Broncos will wrap up the regular season on Black Friday against Oregon State (4-6) at Albertsons Stadium.
Here are the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 of the 2024 season.
Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings
Nov. 17, 2024
1. Oregon (Big Ten)
2. Ohio State (Big Ten)
3. Texas (SEC)
4. Penn State (Big Ten)
5. Indiana (Big Ten)
6. Notre Dame (Independent)
7. Alabama (SEC)
8. Miami (ACC)
9. Ole Miss (SEC)
10. Georgia (SEC)
11. Tennessee (SEC)
12. Boise State (Mountain West)
13. SMU (ACC)
14. BYU (Big 12)
15. Texas A&M (SEC)
16. Colorado (Big 12)
17. Clemson (ACC)
18. South Carolina (SEC)
19. Army (American)
20. Tulane (American)
21. Arizona State (Big 12)
22. Iowa State (Big 12)
23. Missouri (SEC)
24. UNLV (Mountain West)
25. Illinois (Big Ten)
