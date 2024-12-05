Mountain West Commissioner says Boise State/UNLV winner ‘will deserve a bye’
Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez believes the winner of Friday’s conference championship game between No. 10 Boise State and No. 20 UNLV deserves a College Football Playoff first-round bye.
The Broncos (11-1) are ranked above Big 12 championship game participants No. 15 Arizona State (10-2) and No. 16 Iowa State (10-2). The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff with the top four champions earning a first-round bye.
During Thursday’s Mountain West Football Championship pregame press conference, Nevarez said that the Rebels (10-2) should jump the Big 12 champion if they pull off an upset at Albertsons Stadium.
“The idea that byes should be awarded based on anything other than their performance and ranking is unacceptable,” Nevarez said. “We believe strongly that the Mountain West champion … based on their body of work this season, will deserve a bye.”
Boise State’s lone blemish was a 37-34 Week 2 loss at No. 1 Oregon, a game in which Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos out-gained the Ducks 369-352 but surrendered two special teams touchdowns.
UNLV has road victories over two Big 12 teams: Houston and Kansas. The Jayhawks went on to defeat Iowa State and No. 23 Colorado in conference play.
“If Boise State wins, the committee has already acknowledged that they are a four seed,” Nevarez said. “And depending on what happens out there in other champ games, they could be a three seed. If UNLV wins, they would’ve defeated a number-10-ranked Boise State on the road. … This is a much stronger performance than the winner of a Big 12 championship that features 15 versus 16.”
On Wednesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said “In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked above our champion.
“I’m going to say that again: In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked above our champion.”
Nevarez said that any chatter emanating from SEC or Big Ten country about multiple automatic qualifiers or guaranteed byes in the future is “fundamentally wrong.”
“All those arguments are based on historic performance or brand, and are just fundamentally wrong,” she said. “After the five AQs, participation in the field should be based on body of work in the current season. Each team needs to schedule and perform on the field. On selection Sunday, we trust in the committee that they will select and seed the field based on the best body of work in the current season, and not perceived entitlement.”
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 10 a.m. Mountain time Sunday.
UNLV has won eight straight road games dating back to last year, including a 6-0 mark away from Allegiant Stadium in 2024. Boise State is riding an 11-game home winning streak.
Boise State is looking to claim its sixth MWC title. UNLV has never won the conference.