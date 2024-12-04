Boise State up to No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings, still projected to receive first-round bye
Boise State is one victory away from clinching a College Football Playoff berth, and potentially even more.
In Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal, the Broncos (11-1) rose one spot to No. 10 overall, checking in above every Big 12 team for the third consecutive week. The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff with the top four champions earning a first-round bye.
Boise State has won 10 straight games entering Friday’s 6 p.m. Mountain time showdown with visiting UNLV (10-2) — ranked No. 20 by the 13-person committee — for the Mountain West Football Championship. Based on Tuesday’s rankings reveal, the winner will get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
With Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty leading the way, Boise State has been the highest-rated Group of 5 team in every edition of the rankings. The American Athletic Conference has two teams in the latest rankings: No. 24 Army (10-1) and No. 25 Memphis (10-2).
Oregon (12-0) stayed at No. 1, followed by Texas (11-1), Penn State (11-1), Notre Dame (11-1) and Georgia (10-2). Ohio State (10-2) tumbled to No. 6 following a 13-10 home loss to unranked Michigan. SMU (11-1), the highest-ranked ACC team, checked in at No. 8.
The Big 12 had four teams crack the rankings, led by No. 15 Arizona State (10-2). The Sun Devils will play No. 16 Iowa State (10-2) in the Big 12 championship game.
The four highest-ranked conference champions by the committee are Oregon (Big Ten), Texas (SEC), SMU (ACC) and Boise State (MWC). The four first-round matchups would be Arizona State at Penn State, Tennessee at Ohio State, Alabama at Notre Dame and Indiana at Georgia. Boise State would play the Arizona State/Penn State winner in the quarterfinals.
Here are the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season:
Week 15 College Football Playoff rankings
Dec. 3, 2024
1. Oregon (Big Ten)
2. Texas (SEC)
3. Penn State (Big Ten)
4. Notre Dame (Independent)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Ohio State (Big Ten)
7. Tennessee (SEC)
8. SMU (ACC)
9. Indiana (Big Ten)
10. Boise State (MWC)
11. Alabama (SEC)
12. Miami (ACC)
13. Ole Miss (SEC)
14. South Carolina (SEC)
15. Arizona State (Big 12)
16. Iowa State (Big 12)
17. Clemson (ACC)
18. BYU (Big 12)
19. Missouri (SEC)
20. UNLV (MWC)
21. Illinois (Big Ten)
22. Syracuse (ACC)
23. Colorado (Big 12)
24. Army (American)
25. Memphis (American)