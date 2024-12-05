Big 12 Commissioner takes shot at Boise State, College Football Playoff selection committee
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is not happy with the College Football Playoff selection committee.
During a Wednesday conference call with reporters, Yormark said that the winner of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game between No. 15 Arizona State (10-2) and No. 16 Iowa State (10-2) should receive a top-four seed in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils and Cyclones are both ranked behind No. 10 Boise State (11-1), which takes on No. 20 UNLV (10-2) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship. If the Broncos defeat UNLV for the second time this season, they will almost certainly be slotted above every Big 12 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the CFP. The top four champions get a first-round bye.
“In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked above our champion,” Yormark said in reference to Boise State. “I’m going to say that again: In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked above our champion.”
The Broncos have won 10 straight games since suffering a 37-34 loss at top-ranked Oregon in Week 2. Boise State out-gained the Ducks 369-352 but surrendered two special teams touchdowns. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Arizona State has losses to unranked Texas Tech (8-4) and Cincinnati (5-7). Iowa State also lost to Texas Tech and suffered a 45-36 defeat at Kansas (5-7).
“Strength of schedule should matter,” Yormark said. “Wins against Power 4 opponents should matter. Seventy-four percent of the Big 12’s wins were against Power 4 opponents this season. Meanwhile the Group of 5 is 11-80. I want to say that again: 11-80 versus Power 4 teams this season. … Boise played one game against the Big Ten and lost. That was their only Power 4 opponent.”
According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Boise State has played the 86th-toughest schedule this season. Iowa State is at No. 68 and Arizona State is at No. 72.
Yormark still believes the committee will wind up valuing a two-loss Big 12 champion over a one-loss Boise State. The final CFP rankings are set to be released Sunday.
“I have a lot of faith in the committee that they’ll ultimately get it right come Sunday,” he said. “I do have trust in the committee that we’ll land where we’re supposed to land and that, ultimately, will mean we’ll get a bye, which we’re deserving of based on all the key metrics that should come into play.”