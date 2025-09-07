Mountain West football roundup: Conference bounces back in Week 2
After a poor showing in Week 1 of the college football season, the Mountain West roared back this week with multiple notable victories.
UNLV improved to 3-0 with a 30-23 win over Big Ten opponent UCLA at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels jumped out to a 23-0 lead and held on late to defeat the Bruins and highly-touted transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
“What a great team win for everybody,” first-year UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said. “Couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Fresno State took advantage of several Oregon State miscues to pick up a 36-27 road victory.
The Bulldogs (2-1) lost the total yardage battle 544-320 but benefited from six botched long snaps on special teams — yes, that is correct — by the Beavers. Jakari Embry sealed the win with a late 45-yard pick-six.
“There is no such thing as a bad win,” first-year Bulldogs coach Matt Entz said. “There’s ugly wins, but never a bad win. Special teams, being opportunistic. Penalties, limiting our penalties. They had a ton of administrative penalties over the course of the game, probably six or seven false starts.
“First road win for these young men in here against a team that we’re going to be playing yearly and coming to a place that traditionally has great environment and loud noise. … The resilience of this group. We could have probably folded in a couple times; we just kept believing and swinging.”
Boise State regrouped from a Week 1 blowout loss at South Florida with a commanding 51-14 rout of Eastern Washington.
The Broncos (1-1) piled up 637 total yards of offense in a dominant performance at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State ran for 328 yards on 39 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.
“Establishing a run game is a non-negotiable for us as an offense, as a team,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “And our guys came out with a high-level mentality and the running backs did a really good job. I’m so proud of how we were able to start that.”
Colorado State needed a late rushing touchdown from quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to escape with a 21-17 victory over FCS Northern Colorado. The Bears appeared to connect on a game-winning touchdown with eight seconds remaining, but the call was mysteriously overturned following a replay review.
Northern Colorado entered the game as a 34.5-point underdog.
San Jose State (0-2), which suffered a stunning Week 1 loss to Central Michigan, committed four turnovers in a 38-7 loss to No. 7 Texas.
Utah State (1-1) fared better at No. 19 Texas A&M, falling 44-22.
New Mexico (1-1) secured its first victory of the Jason Eck era by storming back in the fourth quarter to defeat Idaho State, 32-22.
Hawaii (2-1), Nevada (1-1) and Wyoming (2-0) all picked up victories on Saturday while San Diego State (1-1) stumbled at Washington State.