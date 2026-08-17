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Boise State leads new Pac-12 in preseason AP Poll voting

The Broncos are preparing for their first season in the reborn conference
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) and quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) and quarterback Maddux Madsen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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No Group of Six teams cracked the top 25 of the preseason Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month

Boise State led the way among Group of Six teams in the Coaches Poll with 24 votes, checking in at No. 36 overall. Nine other Group of Six programs—including fellow new Pac-12 member San Diego State—also received votes in the preseason Coaches Poll.

The preseason AP Poll, which was released on Monday, showed a similar lack of respect for non-power conference teams. 

Just like the preseason Coaches Poll, no Group of Six teams were included in the preseason AP Poll. Boise State received the third-most votes (No. 28 overall) of teams outside the top 25 with 43.

Big Ten favorites Ohio State and Oregon topped the preseason top 25. The second-ranked Ducks will host Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 5. 

The SEC led the way with nine teams—including five of the top 10—in the preseason top 25, followed by the Big Ten (eight), Big 12 (four) and ACC (three). Independent Notre Dame earned the No. 4 ranking behind Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia. 

Boise State was among 10 Group of Six teams to receive votes, joining Navy (10), Louisiana (4), New Mexico (4), UNLV (4), James Madison (3), Memphis (2), Liberty (1), Western Michigan (1) and Tulane (1). The Broncos were the lone member of the new Pac-12 to earn votes. 

Following the Oregon game, Boise State will host Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12 and travel to Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 26. 

The highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion in the final College Football Playoff rankings will receive an automatic bid to the playoff. 

Here is the full 2026 preseason AP Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Ohio State (40)

2. Oregon (14)

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame (6)

5. Texas

6. Indiana (8)

7. Miami (1)

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. BYU

15. USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee 

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri 

Others receiving votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, Louisiana 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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