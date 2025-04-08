NFL Draft odds: New York Jets enter Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes
Over the last month, the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears have emerged as the most likely NFL Draft landing spots for Boise State star tailback Ashton Jeanty.
But according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets may be interested in selecting Jeanty with the seventh overall pick.
Cimini, who covers the Jets, speculated that starting running back Breece Hall could be on the trade block. Hall compiled 1,359 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing, 483 receiving) last season and scored eight total touchdowns as the Jets finished 5-12 overall.
“Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson — both drafted the same year as Hall,” Cimini wrote. “It will be difficult to keep them all long term.
“Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the draft.”
Following Cimini’s report, the Jets are now +1800 to select Jeanty with their first-round pick. The Jets are tied with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots for the sixth-best odds of landing Jeanty, trailing the Raiders (-130), Bears (+250), Dallas Cowboys (+800), Jacksonville Jaguars (+1200) and New Orleans Saints (+1300).
The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick as they look to reboot the franchise with new faces at quarterback (Geno Smith), head coach (Pete Carroll) and general manager (John Spytek). The Bears also have a first-year head coach in Ben Johnson, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
The Bears have the 10th overall pick.
Jeanty is -5000 to be the first running back taken in the NFL Draft. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a distant second at +1800.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is up to a -10000 favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season en route to a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.
Hunter, a two-way star, is -270 to be the Cleveland Browns’ choice with the No. 2 pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.