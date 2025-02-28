NFL Network crew raves about Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein at combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine began Thursday in Indianapolis, and former Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein caught the attention of scouts and the NFL Network broadcast team.
Hassanein recorded impressive marks in the 40-yard dash (4.77 seconds) and vertical jump (32.5 inches). He measured in at 6-foot-2 and 267 pounds with an arm length of 32.25 inches.
Hassanein, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt, didn’t begin playing organized football until 2019. He signed with Boise State coming out of Southern California’s Loara High School and broke out during his junior season, recording 53 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.
As a senior, Hassanein tallied 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff. The Broncos had 55 sacks as a team, the most in FBS.
Hassanein, who is expected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, became the first Egyptian to participate in the NFL combine. No Egyptian has even been selected in the NFL Draft.
“Everybody raves about him at Boise, they rave about him where he’s been training,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said as Hassanein ran the 40-yard dash. “Everybody loves him, but he doesn’t know anything really about American college football culture. He saw one of the guys working out and he said ‘So, you go to ATM?’ And he goes ‘It’s A&M. I go to Texas A&M.’
“He is a great kid, and productive.”
Hassanein was clocked at 4.77 seconds as Jeremiah spoke. Host Rich Eisen quickly quipped “Well, if he runs like that, he’s going to an ATM. That’s for sure.”
NFL Network’s Stacey Dales added: “I don’t know if I’ve ever … met a player more eager and excited to be at the combine than Ahmed Hassanein.”
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes Hassanein is an intriguing prospect.
“(Hassanein) is a bulky 4-3 defensive end with a strong motor and impressive production but a lack of NFL-ready instincts,” Zierlein wrote. “Hassanein hasn’t played as much football as other prospects, so he’s still in the process of learning technique and developing play recognition. He comes off the ball with a narrow base but will deliver a good initial pop. The rush production is less a function of skilled play and more a function of play extension and secondary effort. He’s tough but limited and misses a lot of tackles.”
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will conclude Sunday in Indianapolis.
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the top running back prospect in the draft, is not participating in on-field drills at the combine.
