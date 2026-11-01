Boise State loses Maddux Madsen to injury, pulls off stunning comeback behind Max Cutforth

No. 20 Boise State was in complete control at halftime of Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup with Texas State at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos scored on all four of their first-half possessions en route to a 28-3 halftime advantage.

Everything flipped after the break as Texas State ripped off 36 straight points, including a Jayden Bradley pick-six that gave the upset-minded Bobcats a 39-28 lead with 8:58 remaining.

Boise State then lost quarterback Maddux Madsen to an apparent knee injury on its ensuing possession, but backup quarterback Max Cutforth orchestrated three touchdown drives in the final minutes in a comeback for the ages.

The Broncos got two big stops on defense down the stretch to survive Saturday’s Pac-12 After Dark classic, 46-45.

Here are three takeaways from the wild action between Boise State (7-1, 4-0) and Texas State (4-4, 2-2) in the rain at Albertsons Stadium.

1. Broncos rally without their leader

Madsen was nearly perfect in the first half against the Bobcats, completing 18 of 21 throws for 202 yards with one touchdown and two rushing scores.



The offense fell apart to begin the second half with four punts, a lost fumble and Madsen’s first turnover of the season. Midway through the fourth quarter, Madsen took a low hit to his left knee and needed assistance to leave the field. He emerged from the medical tent on crutches with an ice pack on his knee and did not return.



Madsen finished the game 24 of 33 for 236 yards with one touchdown and the pick-six, his first turnover of the season.



Cutforth provided an immediate spark off the bench with four straight completions, including a nine-yard touchdown strike to Rasean Jones. The true freshman then hauled in an 11-yard TD to put Boise State back in front at 40-39.



Following a Zechariah Sample 72-yard touchdown catch, Cutforth orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard drive to put the Broncos in front for good. Cutforth connected with Akeem Wright for the game-winning 18-yard touchdown with 2:40 remaining.



Cutforth, a fourth-year junior from Nampa, Idaho’s Skyview High School, completed 8 of his 13 passes for 131 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.



Cutforth’s heroics kept Boise State in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

2. Beleaguered defense comes through

Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson shredded Boise State’s porous secondary for 327 yards and four touchdowns, but the Broncos were able to make two massive stops in the fourth quarter.



After Cutforth’s first touchdown, the Broncos capitalized on a failed trick play when wide receiver Tucker Cusano’s pass flailed right to Mana Tuioti for an easy interception. Four plays later, Boise State regained the lead.



The Broncos closed the game with a four-and-out, including a pass breakup by Jaden Mickey on fourth down.



The two stops are something for Boise State’s defense to feel good about after surrendering 42 second-half points, including several explosive plays.

3. Kellen comes home

Legendary Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was back in town on Saturday for the unveiling of a bronze statue in his honor.



The Broncos officially revealed the 11-foot Moore statue at halftime. The statue will stand near the northeast entrance of Albertsons Stadium.



The winningest quarterback in college football history, Moore led the Broncos to a 50-3 overall record from 2008-11. He wrapped up his college career with 14,667 passing yards and 142 touchdowns to 28 interceptions.



Moore is in his second season as head coach of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. The Saints have a bye this week, giving Moore the chance to return to The Blue for the unveiling of his statue.



Moore got to witness his Broncos rally back in an instant classic.