No. 20 Boise State vs. Texas State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction

No. 20 Boise State enters Saturday’s home Pac-12 showdown with Texas State on a six-game winning streak.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0), who are the favorites to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff, are coming off a 31-10 road win over Washington State.

Texas State (4-3, 2-1) is riding high following a pair of home victories over Colorado State and Utah State.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was favored by 10 points over Texas State.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Texas State Pac-12 game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

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First quarter updates

For the second straight week, Boise State survives a muffed punt as the Texas State player who recovered the ball was out of bounds. That’s two muffed punts by Cam Bates this year and four for the Broncos overall. I wonder if we'll see Boise State catch another punt tonight.

My goodness, Cam Bates muffs another punt. I don’t understand how Boise State’s special teams continue to make mistake after mistake. Truly unfathomable. Texas State recovered the ball at the Boise State 17, but I don’t think the Bobcats player had possession before going out of bounds. The play is under review.

Excellent defensive start for the Broncos, who get a quick three-and-out on a soggy field. Ball security could be a storyline tonight.

Pregame recap

San Diego State survives against Washington State, 26-20. We are about ready to begin play at rainy Albertsons Stadium.

Two of the Pac-12’s top running backs will be on the field tonight in Boise State’s Dylan Riley and Texas State’s Torrance Burgess Jr. Expect a bigger load than usual for Riley as No. 2 running back Sire Gaines is out with an unspecified lower-leg injury.

In other Pac-12 action, Utah State rolled to a 31-14 win over Colorado State earlier today. San Diego State is clinging to a 26-20 lead over Washington State late in the fourth quarter. Oregon State and Fresno State will kick off at 9 p.m. Mountain time.

The rain is coming down hard at Albertsons Stadium on Halloween. Taking a peek at the forecast, I’d expect it to be wet for the majority of tonight’s game. Both teams prefer to run the ball, so both teams should be comfortable in these conditions.

Legendary Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is in the house for tonight’s game. The Broncos will officially unveil a bronze statue of Moore during the game. Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, is in his second season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, who have a bye this week.

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