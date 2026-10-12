No. 23 Boise State, Oregon State tower above the rest in Pac-12 power rankings

The Pac-12’s top two teams have separated themselves from the pack at the midway point of the 2026 college football season.

No. 23 Boise State earned a hard-fought road victory over Fresno State last Saturday while Oregon State rolled to a 52-point massacre of San Diego State.

The two teams will meet at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14 in a matchup that could determine home field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game.

Here is the Week 7 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 38-31 road victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 10)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 5-1, 2-0

Analysis: The Broncos turned in their best offensive performance of the season last weekend against one of the Pac-12’s better defenses. Dylan Riley remains the nation’s leading rusher with 127 carries for 835 yards and six touchdowns.

Up next: Bye week

2. Oregon State

Last result: 66-14 home victory over San Diego State (Saturday, Oct. 10)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 4-2, 2-0

Analysis: Oregon State’s high-flying offense has become a national story, but the Beavers quietly lead the Pac-12 in total defense at 326.3 yards allowed per game. The defensive metrics should get even better this week as the Beavers host one of the nation’s worst offenses.

Up next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 38-31 home loss to Boise State (Saturday, Oct. 10)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-2, 1-1

Analysis: The Bulldogs put up a strong fight against Boise State but were unable to get stops when it mattered. Fresno State’s ground attack wasn’t the same without Rayshon Luke, who could return this week.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Texas State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 2-3, 0-1

Analysis: The Bobcats have back-to-back winnable games at home before making consecutive road trips out West to Boise State and Oregon State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Colorado State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-3, 0-1

Analysis: The bye week came at the perfect time for the Rams, who could get quarterback Hauss Hejny back this week. The bye also gave Jim Mora an opportunity to patch together the defense following the firing of defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. Utah State

Last result: 17-16 home victory over Washington State (Friday, Oct. 9)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 2-4, 1-1

Analysis: The bottom of the Pac-12 is truly terrible this season, as evidenced by last Friday’s pillow fight between Utah State and Washington State. The Aggies appear to be the most competent outfit of the bunch.

Up next: Bye week

7. San Diego State

Last result: 66-14 road loss to Oregon State (Saturday, Oct. 10)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 2-4, 1-1

Analysis: The beleaguered Aztecs may have quit on head coach Sean Lewis during last weekend’s historic blowout. We will find out if the team has any fight left on Saturday.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Washington State

Last result: 17-16 road loss to Utah State (Friday, Oct. 9)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-5, 0-2

Analysis: The Cougars will remain in the basement until Kirby Moore tries someone other than Caden Pinnick at quarterback.

Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)