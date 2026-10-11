No. 23 Boise State’s offense erupts against Fresno State en route to 25-20 halftime lead

Down its top two receivers and starting left guard, No. 23 Boise State looked just fine on offense in the first half of Saturday’s Milk Can rivalry game against Fresno State.

The Broncos piled up 301 yards of total offense en route to a 25-20 halftime lead at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs gained 218 yards and connected on three explosive plays, including a 59-yard touchdown catch by Ezekiel Avit.

“We did some really good things on offense,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his halftime TV interview. “Penalties have hurt us, we have to tighten that up.

“Defensively, we’re missing too many tackles, and that’s creating some explosive plays.”

Boise State entered Saturday’s game without leading receiver Rasean Jones and Cam Bates. The Broncos also lost Ben Ford to an apparent leg injury in the second quarter.

Maddux Madsen was still effective in the first half, completing 16 of 24 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown.

Dylan Riley led the rushing attack with seven carries for 100 yards. Sire Gaines added 10 carries for 44 yards. Both backs found the end zone in the opening half.

Fresno State got the ball to begin the game and faced little resistance during a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended on a Jayden Mandal eight-yard touchdown run. Mandal completed 3 of 6 passes for 52 yards on the drive, including a 25-yard throw to Josiah Freeman.

Boise State quickly answered with a 72-yard Riley touchdown run and Zeke Martinez’s second two-point conversion of the season, putting the Broncos up 8-7.

True freshman Terrious Favors’ first career touchdown—a 22-yard catch-and-run—gave Boise State a 15-7 lead late in the first quarter.

After Michael Madrie briefly knocked Mandal out of the game on a roughing the passer penalty, Avit had a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown from backup Khristian Martin to cut into the deficit. Mandal was able to return to the game for the Bulldogs’ next offensive series.

A Gaines two-yard plunge put the Broncos up 22-13 with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter. The 18-play, 75-yard drive took 8:03 off the clock as Boise State overcame multiple penalties while benefiting from a personal foul call and an overturned fumble.

The Bulldogs cut it to 22-20 on a 10-yard touchdown connection between Mandal and Avit. Canaan Moore ended the half with a 49-yard field goal.

The Broncos had six penalties for 55 yards while Fresno State had just one accepted penalty for six yards.

Boise State will get the ball first to start the second half.