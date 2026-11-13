How to watch Boise State vs. Oregon State football: TV channel, game time, live stream

No. 24 Boise State can take a big step forward in its chase for a second College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons on Saturday against Oregon State.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0), who last reached the CFP in 2024, will lock up home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a win over the Beavers (5-4, 3-2). Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.

ESPN’s College GameDay is in town for the key Pac-12 showdown.

“We’ve got a huge test this week,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “I think the world of (Oregon State head coach JaMarcus) Shephard and his squad, who he is as a coach and who he is as a person. We know they’re going to be ready to play come Saturday.”

After ripping off five straight wins, the Beavers enter Saturday’s game on a two-game skid.

Star quarterback Braden Atkinson, who leads FBS in passing yards, is officially doubtful to play. If Atkinson can’t go, Oregon State will likely turn to experienced senior Maalik Murphy.

Murphy has made 22 starts over four seasons at Texas, Duke and Oregon State and has 5,371 career passing yards and 39 touchdowns with 24 interceptions.

“Braden Atkinson is a phenomenal football player, but I’ve got a lot of respect for Maalik Murphy,” Danielson said. “We’ve never played against him since he’s been there, but he has a big-time arm. He was one of the top recruits in the country, played a lot of football, started a lot of games and has had a lot of success. And he adds a running component to his game as well.”

Oregon State true freshman Jesse Legree is the nation’s leading receiver with 61 catches for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Boise State’s Dylan Riley is the FBS leader in rushing yards with 184 carries for 1,241 yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen missed last week’s victory over Colorado State due to an undisclosed lower-body injury and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

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Oregon State’s travel to Boise has been impacted the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to ground all flights in the United States.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. OREGON STATE

Who: With College GameDay in town, Boise State will look to clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Oregon State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst), Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -14.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 43, Oregon State 24

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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