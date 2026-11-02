Pac-12 football power rankings: No. 20 Boise State maintains top spot after dramatic victory

Backup quarterback Max Cutforth may have rescued No. 20 Boise State’s season last Saturday with a heroic performance against Texas State.

In relief of injured starter Maddux Madsen, Cutforth fired three fourth-quarter touchdown passes as the Broncos (7-1, 4-0) survived a 46-45 shootout with Texas State (4-4, 2-2). Boise State led 28-3 at halftime before surrendering 36 straight points.

The Broncos hold a one-game lead in the Pac-12 standings over Oregon State (5-3, 3-1), which suffered its first hiccup in conference play last weekend. Boise State will host the Beavers on Nov. 14.

Here is the Week 10 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 46-45 home victory over Texas State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 7-1, 4-0

Analysis: The Broncos may have won the battle but lost the war as several impact players sustained injuries against Texas State, including Madsen and tight end Matt Wagner. Head coach Spencer Danielson should have a player availability update on Monday afternoon.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

2. Fresno State

Last result: 38-22 home victory over Oregon State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 5-3, 2-2

Analysis: The Bulldogs ran for nearly 200 yards on Oregon State and were the first team to hold Jesse Legree under 100 yards receiving.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Oregon State

Last result: 38-22 road loss at Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-3, 3-1

Analysis: The Beavers suffered their first setback in Pac-12 play with a sloppy performance on the road at Fresno.

Up next: Saturday vs. Texas State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

4. Texas State

Last result: 46-45 road loss to Boise State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-4, 2-2

Analysis: How will the Bobcats respond after ripping off 42 second-half points in a heart-breaking road loss on The Blue?

Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

5. Utah State

Last result: 31-14 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 3-5, 2-2

Analysis: After holding high-powered Texas State to 20 points two weekends ago, Utah State turned in another strong defensive performance against Colorado State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

6. San Diego State

Last result: 26-20 home victory over Washington State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 4-5, 3-2

Analysis: The Aztecs were lucky to get by Washington State in the rain at Snapdragon Stadium.

Up next: Bye week

7. Colorado State

Last result: 31-14 road loss to Utah State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 3-5, 1-3

Analysis: After a miserable loss at Utah State, Rams head coach Jim Mora said “ the hammer is coming down” for a roster that is “used to losing.” Expect numerous roster changes for Colorado State in the offseason.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

8. Washington State

Last result: 26-20 road loss to San Diego State (Saturday, Oct. 31)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-8, 0-5

Analysis: Redshirt freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman has been a bright spot in an otherwise lost season for the Cougars.

Up next: Bye week