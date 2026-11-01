Pac-12 roundup: Boise State alone in first place following epic comeback victory without Maddux Madsen

Pac-12 After Dark is officially back.

In one of the wildest contests of the 2026 college football season, No. 20 Boise State survived a 46-45 shootout with Texas State in a game that kicked off on Halloween night and ended in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The Broncos (7-1, 4-0) led 28-3 at halftime before surrendering 36 consecutive points to Texas State (4-4, 2-2). Backup quarterback Max Cutforth relieved an injured Maddux Madsen and led Boise State on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a performance that will be remembered forever in Idaho.

“We had full confidence in Max,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Cutforth, who made three starts last year for an injured Madsen. “Our backs were against the wall last season trying to win another championship. And he stepped up, took his lumps, learned and grew, and won two huge games to get us to the (Mountain West) championship game.”

Madsen’s status moving forward is unknown, but the fifth-year senior watched the final minutes on crutches with an ice pack on his left knee. The Broncos also lost tight end Matt Wagner, defensive tackle David Latu and others due to injury during a rainy Halloween game at Albertsons Stadium.

The wild comeback leaves Boise State alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings, one game clear of second-place Oregon State (5-3, 3-1). The Beavers laid an egg coming off a bye week and suffered a 38-22 loss at Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) late Saturday night.

The Bulldogs were outgained 450-392 but won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Fresno State played aggressive defense in the secondary and made quarterback Braden Atkinson (33 of 59, 373 yards, one touchdown) and superstar receiver Jesse Legree (seven catches, 70 yards) work for everything.

“We had seen a year ago—prior to him getting to Oregon State—that he would stare some things down,” Fresno State head coach Matt Entz said of Atkinson, who played at Mercer last season. “And if you had a good rush you could impact him, especially if you look at his last playoff game he played. That’s where we took part of our game plan from and thought process from.”

San Diego State (4-5, 3-2) owns sole possession of third place in the Pac-12 standings after securing a 26-20 victory over Washington State (1-8, 0-5) at rainy Snapdragon Stadium. Lucky Sutton and Javion Kinnard both had solid days on the ground for the Aztecs.

Utah State (3-5, 2-2) erupted for a season-high 31 points to blow by Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) at home, 31-14.