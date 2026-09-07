The new Pac-12 just had a fascinating first week of football

It was an up-and-down start for the reborn Pac-12 in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season.

The retooled eight-team football conference finished with a 2-6 record, but five of the losses came against ranked opponents on the road.

Boise State, Oregon State impress against ranked opponents

Boise State delivered the best performance of the bunch on Saturday with a 34-27 loss at No. 2 Oregon. The Broncos held a 10-point first-half lead and had multiple chances to score the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“They had some good scheme and some good elements that they executed well,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said of Boise State. “I think playing that quarterback (Maddux Madsen) tonight, that guy’s going to win a lot of games for their team this year. That team’s going to win a lot of games this year. He played really, really well, in my opinion, for them.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning embrace after a game at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madsen completed 15 of 29 passes for 181 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore led the Ducks with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Oregon State also had a strong showing away from home in head coach JaMarcus Shephard’s debut.

The Beavers trimmed No. 23 Houston’s lead to six points in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling, 33-20.

Sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson, a transfer from Mercer, completed 29 of 48 passes for 376 yards with two total touchdowns and no interceptions in his Oregon State debut.

“We grew today as a football team,” Shephard said after the game. “I thought throughout the game we got a lot of information about our football team and how they will perform throughout the season.”

Washington, USC and Texas roll while Utah State falls

In a Sunday edition of the Apple Cup, No. 17 Washington earned a smothering 24-10 victory over Washington State. Highly-touted transfer quarterback Caden Pinnick had a tough day for the Cougars, throwing for 142 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions and a rushing score.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rashid Williams (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two other Pac-12 teams weren’t able to be competitive on the road.

On Friday night, No. 14 USC limited Fresno State to 116 yards of total offense in a 39-0 victory. Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz backed starting quarterback Jayden Mandal after the game despite his poor performance.

No. 5 Texas routed Texas State on Saturday, 59-7.

On the positive side, San Diego State earned a convincing 53-20 victory over Portland State as star running back Lucky Sutton ran for three touchdowns. Colorado State pulled away in the second half for a 35-13 victory over Border War rival Wyoming. Oklahoma State transfer Hauss Hejny had five touchdown passes for the Rams.

While Hejny shined in his Colorado State debut, BYU transfer McCae Hillstead tossed three interceptions as Utah State fell at home to FCS Idaho State, 29-17. The Aggies appear to be the weak link in Year 1 of the new Pac-12.