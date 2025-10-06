Boise State Broncos ON SI

Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Broncos look to bounce back against Lobos 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall.
Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Coming off a 28-7 road loss to No. 16 Notre Dame to wrap up non-conference play, Boise State enters the meat of its Mountain West schedule this week.

The Broncos (3-2, 1-0) host New Mexico (3-2, 0-1) at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday to begin a stretch of seven straight MWC games to close the regular season. Boise State has captured the last two MWC titles. 

Despite the identical overall records, the Broncos are favored by 16.5 points in Saturday’s matchup. Boise State is -720 on the moneyline while New Mexico is +500.

The over/under is set at 60.5 points. 

Boise State made too many mistakes in last week’s loss at Notre Dame, committing 13 penalties for 112 yards while quarterback Maddux Madsen was intercepted four times. The Broncos lost the turnover battle 4-0. 

“You can’t beat hardly any team when you have four turnovers and they have none,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the loss. “I don’t care who you’re playing, it’s going to be really, really hard to win. We turned the ball over and couldn’t sustain drives. A lot of things to fix and clean up.”

New Mexico is coming off a 35-28 road loss to San Jose State (2-3, 1-0). Lobos quarterback Jack Layne threw for 344 yards but tossed three interceptions with no touchdowns. 

Just like Boise State, New Mexico dropped its opener (34-17 loss at Michigan) and reeled off three consecutive wins before falling last week. 

The Lobos are led by first-year head coach Jason Eck, who turned Idaho into an FCS power in the Big Sky. 

FanDuel has listed early betting lines for several Week 7 games involving MWC teams. 

Other notable lines include Fresno State (-6.5) at Colorado State, San Diego State (-6.5) at Nevada, Utah State (+1.5) at Hawaii, Air Force (+5.5) at UNLV) and San Jose State (-2.5) at Wyoming. 

Boise State vs. New Mexico betting odds, TV channel 

Spread: Boise State -16.5

Moneyline: Boise State -720, New Mexico +500

Over/under: 60.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-2, New Mexico 3-2

Game time: 7:45 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: FS1

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

