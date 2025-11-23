Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Utah State
Needing a victory to stay alive for a spot in the Mountain West championship game, Boise State will enter Friday’s regular-season finale at Utah State as a short favorite.
As of Sunday morning, the Broncos (7-4, 5-2) are favored by 3.5 points over the Aggies (6-5, 4-3). Boise State is -154 on the moneyline while Utah State is +128.
The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
Kickoff between Boise State and Utah State is slated for 2 p.m. Mountain time on Black Friday. The critical MWC game will air nationally on CBS.
The Broncos snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday with a dominant 49-21 home victory over Colorado State.
After scoring seven points apiece in losses to Fresno State and San Diego State, Boise State’s offense erupted for 533 total yards. The Broncos piled up 279 yards rushing while backup quarterback Max Cutforth completed 22 of 34 passes for 239 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in his second career start.
The Broncos were down three offensive starters against the Rams: quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele. The status of all three is unknown heading into the Utah State game.
Boise State could once again be shorthanded at wide receiver as Latrell Caples — the team’s second-leading receiver — appeared to suffer a head injury against Colorado State. Third-leading receiver Ben Ford is out for the season.
Utah State will enter Friday’s game with momentum after scoring a 28-17 comeback road win over Fresno State.
The Aggies are also beat up as leading receiver Braden Pegan left the Fresno State game with a nasty-looking leg injury. Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes was battered all game, finishing with 23 hard carries for 113 yards.
FanDuel has listed early betting lines for the other five Week 14 MWC games: Air Force (-3.5) at Colorado State, San Diego State (-2.5) at New Mexico, UNLV (-9.5) at Nevada, Fresno State (-2.5) at San Jose State and Wyoming at Hawaii (-11.5).
Boise State vs. Utah State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -3.5
Moneyline: Boise State -154, Utah State +128
Over/under: 55.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 6-3-2, Utah State 9-2
Game time: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Nov. 28
Location: Maverik Stadium | Logan, Utah
TV channel: CBS
