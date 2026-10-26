Point spread, betting odds for No. 20 Boise State vs. Texas State

For the first time in nearly a month, No. 20 Boise State will be back in action at Albertsons Stadium this weekend.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who dominated the fourth quarter in a 31-10 road victory over Washington State (1-7, 0-4) last Saturday, will host Texas State (4-3, 2-1) on Halloween. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened Boise State as a 12.5-point home favorite over the Bobcats on Sunday. As of Monday afternoon, the line is down to 11.5 points.

The Broncos are -425 on the moneyline while Texas State is +330. The over/under opened at a whopping 65.5 points and is down to 63.5.

Texas State ranks fifth nationally in total offense at 517.7 yards per game and 18th in scoring offense (37.1 points per game).

“Probably one of the most explosive teams we will see all season coming into The Blue,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Bobcats during Monday’s press conference. “They will put you in conflict.”

Texas State’s Brad Jackson is the top dual-threat quarterback in the Pac-12. The third-year sophomore has completed 133 of 194 passes (69 percent) for 1,606 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 382 yards and five TDs.

“That quarterback is big-time,” Danielson said. “He’s their second-leading rusher, can make every throw. If everything is covered and he takes off, hold your stinking breath because he is explosive, he is tough.”

The Bobcats are a balanced team offensively with 17 rushing touchdowns and 15 passing scores.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened Pac-12 co-leader Oregon State (5-2, 3-0) as a seven-point road favorite over Fresno State (4-3, 1-2). That line is down to 5.5 points as of Monday afternoon.

Utah State (2-5, 1-2) is favored by 6.5 points in a home matchup with Colorado State (3-4, 1-2).

San Diego State (3-5, 2-2) is a home favorite of 2.5 points over Washington State (1-7, 0-4).

Boise State vs. Texas State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -11.5

Moneyline: Boise State -425, Texas State +330

Over/under: 63.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 4-3, Texas State 3-4

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Texas State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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