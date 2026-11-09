Boise State vs. Oregon State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under for Week 11

DraftKings Sportsbook released early betting lines for select Week 11 games late last week, including a Pac-12 showdown between No. 25 Boise State and Oregon State.

The Broncos opened as 4.5-point home favorites over the Beavers, who were coming off a 38-22 road loss to Fresno State.

Boise State took care of business against Colorado State last weekend while Oregon State suffered a non-competitive home loss to Texas State.

As of Monday afternoon, Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is up to a 13.5-point home favorite over the Beavers (5-4, 3-2) for Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time game at Albertsons Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the matchup.

Boise State is -520 on the moneyline while the sputtering Beavers are +390. The over/under is set at 65.5 points.

The Broncos can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory. Oregon State is locked in a four-way tie for second place in the standings, two games back of Boise State.

Both teams could be without their starting quarterbacks this weekend. Boise State’s Maddux Madsen didn’t play against Colorado State while Braden Atkinson suffered an apparent hand injury against Texas State.

Following an 0-2 start with losses to No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 17 Houston, the Beavers ripped off five straight wins while averaging 51 points per game. Oregon State has scored just 43 total points in its two losses after a bye week.

Despite the recent struggles, the Beavers still average 498.4 yards per game (seventh nationally, second Pac-12) and 38 points (12th nationally, third Pac-12).

Boise State is right behind Oregon State in yards (473.7) and overtook the Beavers in scoring (39) after blowing out Colorado State, 64-38.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.

Coming off a massive road victory over Oregon State, Texas State (5-4, 3-2) is a 9.5-point home favorite over Fresno State (5-4, 2-3).

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Utah State (4-5, 3-2) is favored by 2.5 points on the road at San Diego State (4-5, 3-2).

Despite an 0-8 record against FBS teams, Washington State (1-8, 0-5) is a hefty 9.5-point favorite over visiting Colorado State (3-6, 1-4).

Boise State vs. Oregon State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -13.5

Moneyline: Boise State -520, Oregon State +390

Over/under: 65.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-4, Oregon State 6-3

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Oregon State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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