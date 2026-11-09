Spencer Danielson addresses Boise State quarterback debate ahead of Oregon State showdown

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen could be available for Saturday’s showdown with Oregon State, but head coach Spencer Danielson needs to see the fifth-year senior go through practice on Tuesday before allowing him to return to the field.

“Tomorrow is a big one for me in regards to practice,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. No. 25 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will host Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

“If he can go out there and practice at a high level tomorrow and Wednesday, then I’ll feel really good about it,” Danielson said. “Right now, having conversations with him, he feels much better. But I’ve got to see him practice.”

Madsen sat out last week’s blowout win over Colorado State after suffering an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter against Texas State on Halloween. The Broncos overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit with backup quarterback Max Cutforth to steal a 46-45 win over the Bobcats.

Cutforth helped the Broncos torch Colorado State, completing 16 of 19 passes (84 percent) for 317 yards with five total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Over the last five quarters, Cutforth is 24 of 32 passing (75 percent) for 448 yards with eight total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Danielson reiterated on Monday that there is no quarterback competition and Madsen will return to the lineup when he is healthy.

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“It’s interesting that that conversation even comes up to me with how Maddux has played, who he is, the success he’s had,” Danielson said. “There’s a reason he’s our starting quarterback, and we can look at facts of the reason why. I believe in him not because I like Maddux more than Max or more than others, it’s because of what he’s done on the field.

“That takes nothing away from Max. Max has done a phenomenal job and he’s only going to get better. And if for some reason a player on a team—any position—doesn’t play to the standard, the person behind him will take that spot. … But Maddux has done a really good job. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be our starting quarterback.”

Madsen, who holds a 27-7 record as a starter, has played the best football of his college career this season. Madsen is 148 of 222 passing (67 percent) for 1,681 yards with 18 total touchdowns and one turnover as a fifth-year senior.

When asked if less-mobile, stronger-armed Cutforth is more polished as a drop-back passer, Danielson said “I wouldn’t say that.”

“Max does some really good things and he did some really good things on Saturday … and has continued to grow,” Danielson said. “But Maddux, in regards to running our offense, throwing the ball, making plays with his feet … puts us, in our opinion—starting with myself—in the best situation to win.”

Danielson said running back Sire Gaines remains questionable with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

In five games this season, Gaines has 75 carries for 418 yards and five total touchdowns. Gaines did not play against Texas State or Colorado State.

The Beavers could also be without their starting quarterback. Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, suffered an apparent hand injury in last week’s loss to Texas State.