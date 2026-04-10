Ranking the most NFL-ready Boise State prospects

Boise State is likely to have just one player—offensive lineman Kage Casey—selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But several Broncos will receive an opportunity to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and conclude on Saturday, April 25.

Here is a look at the eight Boise State players who are most likely to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

8. Malik Sherrod, running back

The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod had a solid season for the Broncos after transferring in from Fresno State, running for 418 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries while catching 28 passes for 250 yards and two more scores. Sherrod will have a chance to make an NFL roster as a third-down back and return specialist.

7. Latrell Caples, wide receiver

Caples wrapped up his Boise State career with 144 catches for 1,695 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a career-high 617 yards in 2025. The 6-foot, 191-pound Caples could make his mark as a possession slot receiver at the next level.

6. A’Marion McCoy, cornerback

The 6-foot, 176-pound McCoy snagged a career-high four interceptions in 10 games last year before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. With strong coverage and ball skills, McCoy has the potential to stick in the NFL.

5. Matt Lauter, tight end

Following a monster junior season (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), Lauter took a step back as a senior with 37 catches for 330 yards and two TDs. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end could be useful to NFL teams as an H-back.

4. Zion Washington, safety

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Washington showed off his athleticism at Boise State’s Pro Day with a vertical jump of 41.5 inches. Washington, who notched 169 total tackles and eight pass breakups in five years with the Broncos, has the potential to be a special teams star in the NFL.

3. Jeremiah Earby, cornerback

Earby matched McCoy for the team lead in interceptions last year with four while also tallying 60 total tackles and nine pass breakups. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Earby has the speed to play cornerback at the next level.

2. Braxton Fely, defensive line

Fely, a three-year starter for the Broncos at defensive tackle, showed off his strength at Pro Day by putting up 38 reps on the bench press. Fely is undersized at 6-foot-1 and 296 pounds, but his strength and athleticism should earn him a roster spot in the NFL.

1. Kage Casey, offensive line

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection who made 41 straight starts at left tackle to close his Boise State career. Casey, a projected Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, could be a plug-and-play starter at guard.