Rules analyst says targeting should’ve been called on key Boise State interception that sparked comeback win

There were numerous game-changing plays in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Pac-12 After Dark classic between No. 20 Boise State and Texas State.

Arguably the biggest play of the game occurred with five minutes and change remaining when Texas State attempted a trick play while clinging to a 39-34 lead.

Facing a third-and-13, quarterback Brad Jackson threw a backwards pass to wide receiver Tucker Cusano against a Cover 0 blitz. Cusano had an open receiver down the field, but the ball slipped out of his hands on a wet evening at Albertsons Stadium.

Cusano’s pass attempt sailed right to Boise State linebacker Mana Tuioti for an easy interception. Tuioti returned the ball to the Texas State 11, and the Broncos and took the lead four plays later on a Rasean Jones fourth-down touchdown reception.

Jackson and Cusano were both blasted on the play as the Broncos brought the house. The hit on Jackson was clean, but NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay believes Boise State linebacker Boen Phelps should’ve been flagged for targeting on Cusano.

“It’s clearly roughing the passer with targeting,” McAulay wrote on X. “The first angle shows he launches and makes forcible contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player.

“The bizarre replay commentary, ‘There’s nothing there,’ suggests they went by feelings rather than applied the rule.”

It’s clearly roughing the passer with targeting. The first angle shows he launches and makes forcible contact to the head/neck area of a defenseless player.



The bizarre replay commentary, “There’s nothing there,” suggests they went by feelings rather than applied the rule. https://t.co/TAIBHyL1Km pic.twitter.com/yHgGWiCMBz — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) November 1, 2026

If Phelps had been called for targeting, the Bobcats would’ve had a first down at their own 37 with 5:15 remaining.

Despite the critical no-call, Texas State still regained the lead on a Zechariah Sample 72-yard touchdown reception. Backup quarterback Max Cutforth then threw his third touchdown of the fourth quarter to seal a 46-45 victory for Boise State.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said Jackson checked to the trick play.

“Brad did the right thing, we just didn’t execute the play,” Kinne said in his postgame press conference. “Definitely something we’ve worked on. Especially versus these guys, they like to do that seven-up, Cover 0 look. … Obviously it didn’t work, so you wish you had something else called. We got the ball back and we went down and scored after that.

“It’s a weird play, hate that we put Tucker in that situation. But it is what it is. You’ve got to be aggressive against a top 20 team.”

Kinne did not lobby for a targeting call during his press conference.

The Broncos were also hurt by a potential missed call earlier in the fourth quarter.

With Boise State trailing 39-28 after blowing a 25-point first-half lead, Maddux Madsen took a low hit to his left knee that could’ve been flagged for roughing the passer. Madsen did not return to the game and could be out for an extended period of time.